See an abandoned gold mine perform a “colonoscopy”

Watch hosts Alex Charvat and Kevin Gilman explore an abandoned gold mine and see if it is still working. Photo credit: discovery.

In the new episode of Reclaimed, Off The Grid Thursday on Discovery, presenters Alex Charvat and Kevin Gilman weigh the pros and cons of swapping their renovation efforts for a crack in an abandoned gold mine on the property.

Below is a clip, and the opener leads us to Kevin and Alex, who come to this abandoned shaft for the first time, where it was covered up to prevent people from sniffing around and maybe falling into the deep shaft hole.

Kevin approaches the area and says, “We first ran to the hole that looks like an anthill that basically just broke down.”

He and Alex want to see what’s in this thing and how deep it actually goes. Kevin says, “The mine was just closed with an iron lid to keep people like Alex and me from doing it.” He laughs at this idea.

Alex analyzes the mine and says: “Part one is only to see what’s down there … and we’ll send a camera first. It looks like a colonoscopy!”

The boys send a distant camera over the shaft and it is attached to a rope. You get pictures back on your laptop.

Alex continues to examine the footage and says, “We’ll send a camera first … did you do that? There’s actually something back there … it’s a wave, it’s really small, but yes, if I can turn it. Keep it up, it looks like an iron … Oh buddy, look at this! “It illuminates ropes and other waves that run perpendicular to the main shaft.

Alex explains why the mine is likely to be abandoned: “There are some reasons why someone will abandon a mine. One [reason], it’s time, maybe something happened where you couldn’t physically mine. The other – someone is repeated the finder of gold and made money.

“They’ll go on digging and expanding their mine. The other one is health … someone got sick and [maybe] they died. I mean you can’t physically mine and there could still be gold down there.”

As the two continue to drive into the mine shaft, they notice two yellow ropes hanging parallel to each other and find that the ropes were there and lead to a promising place. At least they hope so!

Exploration of a gold mine

Discovery is betting that recovered mines will appeal to Gold Rush fans and even Dave Turin’s Lost Mines. Old abandoned shafts and mines are newly explored and found to be viable with improved excavation technology.

But tonight … how many times can you return to the fountain? Watch Alex and Kevin make a risky deal with claim holders Jerry and Martha.

The exchange is scheduled for the couple to offer a renovation of the couple’s dilapidated 30-year-old cabin. However, if the country is not profitable, they will have to negotiate a deal that is worth the investment.

Exclusive preview of Reclaimed:

Enter the abandoned gold mine while the two men use a remote camera connected to a laptop to watch the inside and see if it looks promising or not:

Revitalized programs will be broadcast on the Discovery Channel on Thursdays at 9 p.m.