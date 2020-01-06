see all stylish photos

Loading...

The red carpet season has officially started. Yes, be prepared to see everyone bring their A game for a truly amazing display of the finest fashion attire. The red carpet of the Golden Globes 2020 certainly kicked off with elegance.

Celebrities have come down to the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles for this year’s awards ceremony which was presented by Ricky Gervais.

All our favorite moments on the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2020

Now let’s get to the good stuff. From Helen Mirren’s $ 4 million diamonds to Michelle William’s peach dress, it’s safe to say that this year’s red carpet was boring. Our evening favorites were J Lo, Sienna Miller, Cate Blanchett and Saoirse Ronan.

Golden Globes red carpet trends

In terms of trends, this year has seen several take center stage. Let’s listen to it for the reds. Nicole Kidman nodded towards her iconic Oscars Balenciaga 2007 dress with an evening dress by Versace while Scarlett Johanson’s plunging red dress was simply gorgeous. Helen Mirren and Olivia Colman also opted for scarlet hues.

Details of the statement seemed to be the color of the day with J Lo wearing a complicated Versace bow dress that took Twitter by storm, while the cutout dresses of Sienna Miller and Taylor Swift were just as impressive.

From head-to-toe looks to statement embellishments, we’ve seen metallics interpreted in many ways this year. Saoirse Ronan wore a sparkly dress, while Kerry Washington’s Altuzarra topless dress featured a superb knotted detail.

In the monochrome corner, Rachel Weisz, Jennifer Anison and Margot Robbie all looked timeless and super chic.