Security system maker HomeKit Abode unveils a versatile outdoor / indoor smart camera

After becoming the first smart home security system to offer HomeKit support, Abode announced its first smart camera at CES to integrate with the rest of its smart home security range. It offers great versatility as it can be used indoors, outdoors and even as a doorbell with an included stand.

Abode announced the details in a press release today:

With built-in advanced computer vision capabilities, residence customers can choose to have their smart outdoor / indoor camera understand when an authorized user is approaching or inside the residence versus an unauthorized user , a stranger or an intruder. This functionality is at the user’s sole discretion and can be turned on or off at any time to manage a custom database of known and unknown users. When integrated into a home system, users can use CUE, the advanced home automation engine, to define and trigger smart home and security scenes using information from the smart camera exterior / interior of the home, including advanced computer vision capabilities.

The new versatile smart camera is a great addition to its Iota smart security system that supports HomeKit. It can even be used as a doorbell with a support included by Abode with the camera.

Abode plans to launch the outdoor / indoor smart camera by March and HomeKit certification is being developed with Apple. The company is targeting a price of $ 199.

To provide users with increased functionality, the outdoor / indoor smart camera has been submitted for Apple HomeKit certification and will also include Alexa Video support for viewing live video stream from Echo Show device and support for Google Video.

Features include:

Half the size of a deck of playing cards

Facial recognition

Doorbell holder included

IR LED for low light vision

Built-in microphone and speaker for two-way communication

Light sensor

Wide angle lens with 152 degree field of view

1920 x 1080 resolution

Dust and water resistance IP65

Can be used with or without Abode Smart Gateway

Check out Abode’s landing page for their next outdoor / indoor camera and the video below. We plan to familiarize ourselves with Abode’s HomeKit security system later this spring, so stay tuned for a full review.

[embedded] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TbN-Dyt_vaM [/ embedded]

