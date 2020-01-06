Security patch for January is rolled out to Google Pixel, factory images and OTAs live

Loading...

The first update of 2020 will be rolled out this morning to the Pixel 2 and newer Google phones. Factory / OTA images now available, the January security patch resolves the usual bug and security solutions.

8 issues were fixed in the January security patch for 2020-01-01 and 33 for 2020-01-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most serious in terms of the media framework and an external attacker potentially executing arbitrary code through a manufactured file.

In the Android Security & Privacy 2018 Year in Review, Google notes that “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were made public without a security update or limitation for Android devices.” In addition, there was an 84% year-on-year jump in security patches during Q4 2018 compared to the previous year.

Unlike last month, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL updates are available on the same day as the other six devices due to the first function drop. Meanwhile, some Pixel owners who have not received the December patch receive a cumulative January update.

The special bulletin for Google’s phones and tablets contains 37 security solutions and 10 functional updates.

Android 10

Pixel 4 XL: Android 10 – QQ1B.200105.004 (worldwide), QQ1C.200105.004 (Japan / Taiwan), QQ1D.200105.002 (NTT Docomo) – Factory Image (2) (3) – OTA (2) (3)

Pixel 4: Android 10 – QQ1B.200105.004 (Worldwide), QQ1C.200105.004 (Japan / Taiwan), QQ1D.200105.002 (NTT Docomo) – Factory image

(2) (3) – OTA (2) (3)

Pixel 3a XL: Android 10 – QQ1A.200105.002 – Factory image – OTA

Pixel 3a: Android 10 – QQ1A.200105.002— Factory image – OTA

Pixel 3 XL: Android 10 – QQ1A.200105.002 (All), QQ1A.200105.003 (T-Mobile / Google Fi) – Factory image (2) – OTA (2)

Pixel 3: Android 10 – QQ1A.200105.002 (All), QQ1A.200105.003 (T-Mobile / Google Fi) – Factory image (2) – OTA (2)

Pixel 2 XL: Android 10 – QQ1A.200105.002 – Factory image – OTA

Pixel 2: Android 10 – QQ1A.200105.002 – Factory image – OTA

