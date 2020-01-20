Security in Virginia's state capital is tight when the arms rights rally begins

By Veronica Stracqualursi, Nick Valencia and Jason Morris, CNN

(CNN) – An arms rights rally in Virginia’s state capital began Monday morning in the midst of stringent security measures when authorities tried to prevent the type of violence that took place in nearby Charlottesville three years ago.

Thousands of gun rights advocates plan to lobby Laws in Richmond that would restrict access to firearms in the state. The Commonwealth is preparing for extremist and white nationalist groups to use violence and unrest to interrupt peaceful demonstrations, and state democratic governor Ralph Northam declared a temporary state of emergency last week to ban open and concealed firearms and other weapons state capital grounds.

The large crowd was peaceful from Monday morning. People line up around 6 a.m. to go through security checks an hour before the gates to the Capitol grounds open. Security is very thorough: officials search the bags and, despite the freezing temperatures, let people take their jackets off to be searched. Law enforcement confiscates items such as lighters when people get into the secured area.

In addition to the people on the Capitol grounds, there is a large crowd outside the fenced area, which is not subject to the gun ban and is an open carrying area. They sang “Northam out” and seemed to outnumber the group on the capital’s premises. There is a strong police presence among this crowd, and law enforcement agencies can also be seen on the roofs, providing additional security to the area.

Concerns about threats

According to Northam, law enforcement officers had learned of credible Monday rally violence threats from mainstream and alternative dark web channels used by violent groups and white nationalists outside of Virginia.

This caused the democratic governor to impose a temporary state of emergency last week to Tuesday, which prohibited the opening and hiding of firearms and other weapons from the state capitol.

When Northam announced the ban on Wednesday, he hoped to prevent incidents such as the violence that broke out at the White Racist Supreme Racist rally in Charlottesville three years ago, in which one counter-protester was killed and several others injured.

On Thursday, the FBI arrested three suspected members of a white supremacist group, including two men accused of owning a machine gun, and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition and body armor.

Republican leader of the Virginia House, Todd Gilbert, said on Saturday in a statement that despite differences with the Democrats, both groups “are united against any threat of violence or unrest from any neighborhood,” and that any group that comes to Richmond “Spread white rulers” Garbage or other forms of hatred, violence or unrest are not welcome here. ‘

Gun rights for “law-abiding citizens”

The gun rights group – the Virginia Citizens Defense League – organizes protests on the so-called Lobby Day. Their demonstrations will be peaceful and draw attention to “Second Amendment Sanctuaries”, or what they call places that do not promise to enforce “unconstitutional” gun laws.

Speakers invited by the VCDL include Stephen Willeford, who shot and persecuted the shooter in the 2017 church massacre in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

The group’s president, Philip Van Cleave, previously informed CNN that they have been participating in the lobby day since 2003 to campaign for gun rights by “law-abiding citizens” and that the “grass roots” effort has not had any incidents of violence.

The Northam order was quickly challenged in court by VCDL, the Gun Owners of America, and three individuals who argued that the ban violated their rights under the First and Second Amendments. A judge upheld the governor’s temporary ban on Thursday, prompting her to appeal to the Virginia Supreme Court. On Friday, the Virginia Supreme Court denied the application and left Northam’s ban in force.

After a mass shooting in an urban building in Virginia Beach last year, Northam called for a special session to discuss arms control, but the Republicans suspended it without action.

Since the Democrats gained control of the state parliament in November, they have successfully advanced arms control measures in the 2020 legislative period.

The Virginia Senate, over the past week, has endorsed a number of party-style weaponry measures, including background checks for private firearm transfers, restricting gun purchases to one pistol per month, and allowing local authorities to publicly ban firearms during an allowed event.

The bills are now going to the Virginia House of Delegates.

