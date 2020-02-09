Security forces soldier killed in Thailand after 26 people confirmed death

The Thai security forces killed a soldier who shot at least 26 people in a brutal killing spree on Saturday.

Police and military raided Terminal 21 shopping mall in the northwestern city of Nakhon Ratchasima to face alleged gunman Sergeant Jakrapanth Thomma.

Officials said the soldier, who was confirmed dead, was upset about a land trade.

His death ended an hour-long interruption at headquarters, during which automatic shots were fired and one security officer died, and two others were injured.

More shots and explosions were heard in the mall after the security guard’s death was confirmed.

The Irish embassy in Bangkok “expressed sincere condolences” to the victims and their families on Twitter.

Our sincere condolences go to the victims and their families, as well as the people of Thailand after the sad and depressing loss of life in the city of Korat.

– Irish Emb Bangkok (@IrlEmbBangkok) February 9, 2020

The death of Thomma increases the death toll to 26 while at least 57 people are injured.

The Thai authorities do not believe that there are more bodies in the mall from which the buyers have been evacuated.

Thomma appeared to be armed with an assault rifle based on a surveillance camera video broadcast on Rath TV in Thailand.

Several Thai media reported that he drove to the mall in a military vehicle.

Dozens of people ran out of the building and fled in groups, with some carrying children and supporting others by carrying one person on each side.

The authorities said they had received reports that Thomma’s rampage had started around 3:30 p.m. local time.

An armed commando calls for an ambulance outside the Korat shopping center in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand Image: Sakchai Lalit / AP / Press Association Images

Police announced that they had secured the mall more than eight hours later.

The gunman initially went to a house in the city more than 250 km from Bangkok and shot two people before going to a gun store on a military base and picking up a new gun, the local police said.

Earlier in the day, he wrote on his Facebook page: “Death is inevitable for everyone.”

Once after the shooting started, he wrote, “Should I give up?”

Facebook said on Saturday that it had removed the account and said: “Our hearts go to the victims, their families and the community affected by this tragedy in Thailand.

“There is no place on Facebook for people who commit this type of atrocity, and we also do not allow people to praise or support this attack.”

The soldier opened fire in various locations around the city, police spokeswoman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a message to reporters.

He then drove past a school to the Terminal 21 shopping center and continued his shooting sport.

It was closed and the street outside closed.

Videos taken outside the mall and shared on social media showed people seeking cover in a parking lot when shots were fired.

Two soldiers are seen in Terminal 21 Korat shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand Image: Sakchai Lalitkanjanakul / AP / Press Association Images

A woman interviewed by Channel One in Thailand said when she heard gunshots she had hidden with other people in a clothing store before she could escape.

Another woman who made a video from outside the center said that she had just left the building after eating.

“While we were sitting in our car on the opposite side, we heard a loud noise and then we could see people slowly running away,” said Nattaya Nganiem.

She added: “At first I saw a woman running hysterically out of the mall. Then a motorcyclist ran in front of her and left his motorcycle there.

“I thought what’s going on? Then we heard several shots.

“The motorcyclist had probably seen the shooter from where he was. We couldn’t see him, but we could hear the sound of the gun. It was terrible.

“We were inside at dinner and my child became unusually restless, so we left, otherwise we would have been stuck inside.

“I can’t believe that happens in my hometown. I mean, this mall, we go there almost every other day.”

The unconfirmed victims include the police and a motorcycle taxi driver who tried to stop him.

A police officer said the suspect was involved in a land trade dispute and shot two people involved – another soldier and a woman.

He said a third person was injured.