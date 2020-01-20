Security forces have probably committed war crimes:

Naypyitaw – An independent commission set up by the Myanmar government concluded that security forces have committed war crimes in counterinsurgency operations that have caused more than 700,000 members of the country’s Muslim Rohingya minority to flee to neighboring Bangladesh.

However, the commission, led by a Filipino diplomat, said in a report to President Win Myint that there is no evidence that genocide against the Rohingya was planned or carried out.

The independent commission of inquiry announced its results in a press release on its Facebook page. This happened shortly before a decision by the United Nations Supreme Court, which was scheduled for Thursday, at Myanmar’s request to end the campaign against the Rohingya as a genocide campaign.

The African nation of The Gambia brought an action to the International Court of Justice in the Netherlands last year, leading the genocide on behalf of the 57-country organization for Islamic cooperation.

State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s top leader, strongly opposed government troops’ misconduct at the first hearing in December.

Monday’s report released by the Commission said there was no evidence of genocide. However, it went beyond all public declarations by the Myanmar government that government forces were found guilty of serious abuse.

“Although these serious crimes and violations were committed by multiple actors, there is reason to believe that Myanmar security forces were involved in war crimes, serious human rights violations, and domestic law violations in 2017,” it said.

“The murder of innocent villagers and the demolition of their homes were committed by some Myanmar security forces through excessive use of force during the internal armed conflict,” it said.

However, the report notes that security forces have responded to fatal attacks by the Rohingya guerrillas of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army [ARSA].

The Commission announced that it would hand over its 461-page report on investigations and possible law enforcement actions by the civil and military authorities in Myanmar.

A team from the United States also conducted an extensive investigation and found grounds for the genocide charge.

Its members were not allowed to enter Myanmar. They have done much of their work with Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. The independent investigative commission said its investigators had been deployed to the state of Rakhine, where the violence occurred, to Yangon and the Myanmar capital Naypyitaw.

The commission is led by high-ranking Philippine diplomat Rosario Manalo, which includes retired Japanese diplomat Kenzo Oshima, Myanmar’s presidential adviser, Aung Tun Thet, and legal expert Mya Theinn.

The involvement of Myanmar’s pro-government members raised doubts about the ability to produce a credible report, particularly because separate previous government and military investigations did not provide much reliable information.

