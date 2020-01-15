Security-conscious Ottawa police are taking two attempts to arrest suspected car thieves

Ottawa police

It took them two attempts for security reasons, but patient Ottawa patrol officers arrested a few teenage thieves on Wednesday morning.

The incident started at 6:30 AM with a call for a vehicle stolen from the 200 Markland Crescent block in the Nepean district.

Patrol officers saw the vehicle on the nearby Strandherd Drive, but the suspect refused to stop and left.

Due to early morning and foot traffic, the police ended the pursuit for security reasons.

Minutes later, the patrol officers arrived at a collision of a vehicle at the intersection of Paul Métivier and Tapestry journeys, about a kilometer away.

They recognized the vehicle involved in the collision as the stolen vehicle.

They arrested the driver without incident on the spot. A passenger who fled was later identified and arrested.

The vehicle’s stolen property would be in the passenger’s home.

Two 16-year-old male youths were charged and released on a promise to appear.

