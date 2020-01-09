Secure your home Wi-Fi network with these great router discounts

Loading...

This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

The internet can be a dangerous place, especially if you use unprotected networks. However, your own home Wi-Fi network can be just as vulnerable to malicious threats. That is why your home needs a secure router that protects you while you browse the internet. That is why we have prepared four great offers for routers that can protect your devices.

NetGear Nighthawk AC1900 wifi cable modem router (refurbished)

The NetGear Nighthawk series offers some of the most popular routers on the market, and this AC1900 model delivers up to 960 Mbps speeds, no matter how busy your network is. That is enough for heavy internet use such as online gaming and 4K video streaming. Best of all, this renovated model is in almost new condition, so in principle you get a virtually new router with a huge discount!

List price: $ 269.99

Selling price: $ 99.99

Anonabox PRO Tor & VPN router

You can never be too secure while surfing the internet, so we recommend using a VPN in combination with your home network. Fortunately, you can do both with the Anonabox PRO without having to download additional software. With the Anonabox PRO you can hide your surfing behavior with your ISP using a VPN and surf the free web on the Tor network.

Suggested retail price: $ 119.99

Selling price: $ 84.99

The modern home can support dozens of devices, so it’s hard to catch when a single device acts suspiciously. With a Gryphon WiFi home setting, you not only get ultra-fast AC3000 speeds, but you can also track all devices in your network and disconnect access if one of them acts suspiciously. Gryphon also comes with a dangerous blacklist of websites, malware and ransomware protection and 18 months of free Advance Network Protection.

List price: $ 257

Selling price: $ 229.99

Routers can only offer so much coverage, no matter how powerful they are. If you have a particularly large house, look no further than this Bearifi Wi-Fi extender bundle to maximize your coverage. It features an AC1200 access point and mesh satellite that are compatible with your current router and can expand your WiFi range to eliminate dead zones throughout your home.

List price: $ 139.97

Selling price: $ 129

Note: Terms and Conditions apply. See the relevant shopping sites for more information. For more great deals, visit our partners at TechBargains.com.

Read now: