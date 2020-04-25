Secure shopping: the best options for making contactless or contactless payments

It’s April 2020 and we’re living through a global pandemic. For the most part, we are trapped in our homes, practicing social distancing. While delivery services are an option for some of us, there are times when at least one household member has to go out to buy critical food and supplies and shop at merchants, and this requires paying for the goods in a personalized way.

We may also find it necessary to make agreements with friends and family and pay other providers and companies for services, whether in person or remotely. In all of these cases, physical contact using paper money, even a credit card or physical check, is less than desirable.

Here are some electronic payment systems you can use to avoid using green or plastic backgrounds.

Payment applications that use NFC

Near field communications, or NFC, is a technology built into many modern families of mobile devices, such as the iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and many other Android smartphones. NFC, introduced in 2002, allows contactless data transfer between mobile devices and can emulate a credit card for payments at POS terminals in retail stores.

NFC allows the user to pass their smartphone device through a payment terminal at a retailer in order to complete the purchase, as long as a compatible “e-Wallet” platform is used. Note, however, that NFC still requires you to be relatively close to the payment terminal and the person running it, and may even require you to physically interact with a keyboard or virtual keyboard / screen to get started. a transaction, so put on gloves or have gloves on. the employee initiates the transaction on your behalf, and if you must touch the terminal, do not touch the face and wash your hands immediately afterwards.

Be sure to keep safe distances when using it, or go to the store where there is a plexiglass barrier between you and the retail employee.

The preferred payment method of the infinite loop

Apple Pay is an NFC technology that is compatible with iPhones starting with the iPhone 6 and the first-generation iPhone SE. Apple Pay-supported retail terminals require the use of the Apple Wallet, which is an integrated iOS application used to store your credit / debit account numbers. Credit cards are added to the Apple Wallet through a sign-up process, and users can select their chosen credit / debit account at the time of the credit card transaction. In addition to the iPhone, NFC also has Apple Watch support and can use cards added to the Apple Wallet.

Like greenbacks, but fruity

Apple Cash is a virtual cash card that can be cashed directly from your bank using a debit card and keeps a cash balance separate from your bank account. In addition to being used as an NFC payment mechanism through Apple Pay, you can send or receive cash to and for other people with iOS devices through the Messages app. Apple Cash is also earned as a cash back prize when purchases are made using an Apple Card. If desired, in addition to generating cash from the bank, you can transfer cash to the bank with a simple click process.

On the outskirts of the house. But if you do …

Apple Card is a virtual credit card fully integrated into Apple Wallet with its own dedicated app for rated expense and expense tracking views. Apple Card can be added and applied to use an easy Apple Wallet registration process. Payment of the balance is made with a single click linked to your bank account.

The card uses tokenization technology developed in concert with Goldman Sachs so that all transactions are encrypted and the credit card number is never recorded on the terminal. In addition to its main virtual use, it also has a physical card option, made of titanium alloy, which does not have a card number printed on it. In case of stealing the card number, the end user can change it instantly within the application. The card has a daily return rewards program (like Apple Cash), with no annual fees.

If you need to use an old POS terminal

Currently, this is the second most popular NFC payment solution, integrated into Samsung phones. As with Google Pay and Apple Wallet, it’s a complete e-wallet solution for paying with credit and debit cards with an integrated rewards program. It also has a cash balance similar to Apple Pay Cash and Google Pay.

Samsung Pay is a payment solution based on NFC or MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission) for retail transactions. MST (only works on Samsung devices) is useful for terminals that do not support NFC, as it is the oldest magnetic stripe reading technology, but it is not such a reliable connection.

Samsung has many promotional offers that some people find annoying when using the app, so you may not find this solution as compelling as Google Pay, unless you find MST terminals you want to use.

For the Androids and everyone else in your life

Google Pay is an NFC technology that supports a wide variety of Android devices and incorporates a built-in e-wallet (formerly Google Wallet) to sign up for debit and credit cards for electronic payments. As with Apple Cash, Google Pay also has a separate cash balance. In addition to its use for contactless payments on POS terminals that support it, it can also be used to send money by installing Google Pay Send, which is transmitted by email or text message, where the recipient claims it. . Unlike Apple Pay and Apple Cash, anyone can receive money from Google Pay. To claim transactions in excess of $ 2,500, you must add a bank account and claim the money.

Dedicated cash payment applications

These are dedicated third-party apps that are offered in the App Store or Google Play that are used to transfer cash from one person to another and to companies that support them as a form of payment.

Anonymity, virtual debit card and Bitcoin

The cash app is linked to your bank account through a fund debit enrollment process and, similar to how Apple or Google Pay cash balances work, keeps your own cash balance separate from your bank account. Bank account. Payment is made directly to other users of Cash applications, using an alias, so transactions can be made more anonymously. Cash App has a facility to buy and trade in bitcoin and has a virtual debit card number that can be used with any payment system that Visa can adopt. The exfiltration of funds is done directly in the bank account.

Even paying friends can be a social experience

Venmo is linked to your bank account through a fund debit registration process, and similarly to the operation of Apple or Google Pay cash balances, it keeps its own cash balance separate from your bank account. Payment is made directly to other Venmo users, and user authentication is done through Facebook or email accounts. Venmo also has a physical debit card option, such as Cash Cash. In the app there is a different social media look, which shows you a feed of your friends’ paid activities. You may or may not find it desirable. The exfiltration of funds is done directly in the bank account. It offers a virtual ATM function to debit bank account cash, as part of the MoneyPass network. Venmo is primarily established as an IOU payment system, while PayPal is established for small business transactions.

Differences between Cash App and Venmo

Similar, but not quite the same

Similarities between the Venmo and Cash app:

Both Cash App and Venmo keep separate balances in your bank account and you can transfer the money to the bank.

Both have virtual and physical debit card as an option

Both of these systems have transaction fees to “charge money” to the bank if you want the funds to be available instantly.

With the Cash app, standard speed transfers, which last one to three business days, are free. For instant transfers, funds are available immediately, and you pay 1.5% of the total deposit, with a minimum fee of 25 cents.

Standard Venmo transfers are free and money is usually available within one to three business days. Venmo Instant Transfers, which typically arrive in your account within minutes, cost 1%, with a minimum fee of 25 cents and a maximum charge of $ 10.

Differences between Venmo and Cash Cash:

Venmo has a different social media look to its user experience

Cash App is more anonymous in its operation with the user alias

The Cash Cash app can trade with BitCoin

If you’re primarily interested in an app that allows you to pay friends and family quickly and make frequent ATM withdrawals, Venmo may be your best choice. Because your Venmo debit card is part of the MoneyPass network, you’ll never have to pay ATM fees if you stay online.

It’s your bank

Zelle was founded in 2017 by Early Warning Services as a private financial services company owned by Bank of America, BB&T, Capital One, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Bank, Bank of the United States and Wells Fargo. For Chase bank holders, the service was known as QuickPay.

Zelle is different from the Cash Cash App and Venmo, as it doesn’t use a different balance to retain the money you move with the app. In fact, in most cases, you won’t be using any Zelle app; works integrated with your existing banking application. There are currently dozens of large banks and credit unions that are part of the Zelle network. If someone already has a bank account, they can receive money through Zelle.

With Zelle, funds are collected directly and deposited directly into your bank account; no credit cards are used. And, while Zelle does not charge fees for using its service, certain bank or credit union fees may still apply.

Because you totally trust that money with these guys

Facebook Pay allows you to use Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp to send money to people on these services. Linked payment methods include the debit card you choose or an existing PayPal account. The service has no associated fees and payments are deposited (and withdrawn) directly from your debit card.

