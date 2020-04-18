Secrets for Vlad The Impaler (The Real Dracula) that only Romanians know

Vlad III, better known as Vlad the Impaler or Vlad Dracula, was one of the most infamous leaders in history. He is widely regarded as a bad figure who ruled Wallachia in present-day Romania three times after inheriting the throne from his father, Vlad Dracul. His reign is seen as a dark period in Romanian history by foreigners, but Romanians seem to be thinking of Vlad in a more positive light. Keep reading to find out some amazing secrets about Vlad.

He had executed more than 50,000 people during his reign

Wikipedia

It is generally accepted that Vlad the Impaler was a strict and evil ruler who imposed severe penalties on his subjects and even more severe punishments on his enemies. Some historians estimate that during his reign, he executed more than 50,000 people for crimes ranging from petty theft to treason. Fear was an important tactic in controlling the local population, as the penalties were so severe that most people did not want to break the law.

He was given the name Vlad the Impaler because one of his favorite methods of execution was to chase victims to sharp peaks. It has been argued that if Vlad lived in our modern society, he would be accused of crimes against humanity and genocide.

RELATED TO: 10 secrets for blind people living under the streets of Bucharest, Romania

His reputation as a very tough and sadistic man began during his lifetime, however, some modern historians and many modern Romanians doubt whether Vlad was really as tough as he was portrayed. Eventually, the governor was killed in the battle and buried in an unknown location, survived by his second wife and two sons.

RELATED TO: History of Romania: 10 things you will learn about the real Dracula in Transylvania

Romanians see him as a hero because he defended the Earth from the Ottoman Turks who invaded

YouTube: DraculaDocumentary

Worldwide, Vlad III is closely associated with the fictional Dracula and is widely regarded as evil. But in Romania, most people see him as a national hero because he played an important role in protecting Romanian lands from advanced Ottoman Turks.

Although Romanians acknowledge that Vlad was guilty of cruelty and violence, many believe this was necessary to strengthen the government, enforce public order and prevent the tyranny of the boyars, many of whom had been imposed. Instead of seeing Vlad himself as a tyrant, the majority of Romanians believe he was a reformer who left a positive impact on Romanian history rather than a negative one.

A 2016 survey conducted in Romania reveals that 35% of Romanians will vote for Vlad III at the Office today, making him the most popular Romanian historical figure in the survey.

RELATED TO: The Colosseum does not look like a strange landmark (until you learn these 10 facts)

He may have been a victim of propaganda rather than a real criminal

You have Nerd

It is not just the number of executions carried out by Vlad that has strengthened his reputation as a criminal. The cruelty with which he was sentenced is also taken into account. Legend has it that Vlad would eat his meals in the presence of imprisoned prisoners and put his bread in the blood dripping from their bodies. The governor is also said to have ordered a woman to be executed to make a shirt that was too short for her husband and nailed the turbans to the heads of Turkish messengers who refused to take them out.

However, many Romanians believe that these stories are based on myth and not reality and were released as a form of propaganda aimed at portraying Eastern Europe as primitive and evil. Some historians agree that stories of his cruelty were invented, or at least embellished, by groups such as the Saxons.

Although there is no doubt that he was a tough ruler, many Romanians claim that he was no more brutal than the average prince of the time and that he should not be judged by modern standards. However, the truth should never stop a good story. The story of a deadly pale man who drank blood inspired one of the most entertaining stories in the world.

NEXT: Creepy history: 10 eerie events for the Tower of London

These are officially the cheapest countries to live in

About the Author

Vanessa is a 25-year-old independent writer based in Adelaide, Australia. He loves Johnny Cash and believes that “realistic” is a bad word.

More about Vanessa Elle