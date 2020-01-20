SUNSPORT claims that they had received emails between Peter Lawwell and Martin Bain in 2011 before the Ibrox club collapsed into insurmountable debts.

The e-mails that the newspaper claims to have been sent to Bain by Lawwell outline the argument that Celtic and Rangers are joining the English elite.

Here are some snapshots from the alleged e-mail with the title: “What would the old company bring to English football?”

It said that “the addition of two more” giant “teams” would have an “exponential impact” on the number of large games that can be shown on TV worldwide.

“In a media environment looking for extra quantity and quality of games, the introduction of Celtic and Rangers in the FA Premier League would have a huge impact on the ability to meet that demand.”

“A welcome revenue boost for many clubs”.

“The two teams also benefit from a worldwide following similar to that of only a few teams in England, such as Manchester United and Liverpool.

“Teams like Dundee United, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs and others would have the chance to compete for a title and crowned champion – and a place in the UEFA Champions League.

“Increasing real competition is the best way to breathe new life into a competition structure that currently fits in with a failing business model.

“Cities outside of Glasgow have for the first time in generations in some cases the chance to taste success. The long-term financial model would be more sustainable. “

c

“There remains the potential for the Old Firm to continue playing in the Scottish Cup

“A new playing environment for Celtic and Rangers would be good for Glasgow and Scotland.”

Celtic and the former Rangers had been chasing the golden goose long before 2011, but this seemed a new pointless attempt to get their attention. All of this was after Rangers’ debt became clear and the club’s future was about to be liquidated.

As a result, a new entity was born that allowed special dispensation to become members of the Scottish League 2. The talks about England were so far removed from the point that it has rarely been raised since then.

A new European line-up is the most likely outcome if Celtic ever left the Scottish League. The English clubs have a monopoly on TV money and they don’t want to share that with the Scottish champions.