Secret Fun behind the scenes revealed by Stunt Double Captain America from AVENGERS: ENDGAME – GeekTyrant

Avengers: Endgame a film full of awesome scenes and memorable sequences that really pumped fans up and made the movie exciting and wonderful. Apart from the incredible final battle, there was also the time travel, the heartbreaking battle between Black Widow and Hawkeye, Hulk having a snap, and the epic fight scene between Steve Rogers / Captain America, and, well, himself.

When the heroes traveled back in time to retrieve the Infinity stones from the past, Cap ran into his greatest opponent, himself. He went toe to toe, and fought in the most balanced battle he had ever fought, but he eventually came to the fore, as he had intelligence that threw his old self for a loop. That fight scene was so complicated, I’m sure it was a beast. But there is a very cool behind-the-scenes tidbit that we didn’t know about the scene before that was revealed by a stuntman Sam Hargrave, who returned to help shoot the scene, after he had Chris EvansSteve Rogers’ double stunt in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

In a recent interview promoting his Netflix movie Extraction Sam Hargrave, who co-directed the scenes in Endgame, he said he was happy to recreate his stunt double role for Evans, not only because of his love for the character or the movies , but about the guy playing the other Steve Rogers, who happened to be his brother, a stuntman Daniel Hargrave.

He explained:

“That’s why I got back into the costume, so I could say that. Marvel is great about it, but there’s a lot of digital facial replacement and a lot of epic moments and that’s what the Hargrave brothers are adding.” out on the screen in Avengers: Endgame. And that’s why I did it, because that stuff lives on forever. You have to tell your kids, your grandparents, that was me and my brother doubling and fight in that movie. ”

That is awesome! And certainly an opportunity that no one could pass by. This is a unique situation. I’m glad they got the chance to work on the film together and help create a wonderful scene that will live on forever.

via: ComicBook