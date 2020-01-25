Secondary school teachers vote on industrial action

The ASTI Executive Council voted to vote its 17,000 members on industrial action.

The union representing secondary school teachers today voted on the measure, which could include a strike over the unequal pay of those who have been in the profession since 2010.

The ASTI said that the pay for new teachers has “improved” somewhat since taking industrial action in 2016 on the same matter.

However, it was said that wages still varied, which led to an application being made today “that the ASTI ballot for industrial action up to and including strike action be carried out in conjunction with one or both of the other teachers’ unions.” ,

ASTI President Deirdre Mac Donald said: “It is unthinkable that some teachers will have worse remuneration schemes in 2020, even though they will do the same work as their colleagues in the next classroom.

“When ASTI members took industrial action in 2016, they lost their wages and were further punished under FEMPI laws. They are still suffering from the consequences.

She said the action “puts unequal pay firmly on the agenda.”

She added: “In addition, the ASTI’s measures have resulted in some profits for underpaid teachers, but full pay equality has yet to be achieved and we intend to do so.”

