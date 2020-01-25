Second search day is no sign that French snowmobiles are missing in Quebec paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

However, Tuesday would end disastrous.

For unclear reasons, the group left the safety of the marked path through the forest and ventured into the icy expanse of Lac-Saint-Jean. Between St-Henri-de-Taillon and Alma, the ice made way and left L’Eperperance dead and five others missing after a dip in the icy water. Three others have achieved safety.

On Thursday, the second day of a huge search, snowmobiles, ice rescue specialists, a drone and provincial police investigators scanned the area where the snowmobiles disappeared, about 200 kilometers north of Quebec City.

For the families of the missing French snowmobiles – identified by the police as Gilles Claude, 58, Yan Thierry and Jean-Rene Dumoulin, both 24, Julien Benoit, 34, and Arnaud Antoine, 25 – it was a painful watch for news.

Claude Abel, mayor of Sainte-Marie-aux-Mines in northeastern France near the German border, said he knows two of the five missing snowmobiles. He said the entire region was upset and did its best to support the families.

“The only thing we can do in this situation of waiting and worrying is to provide a little support to the family and loved ones,” he said in a telephone interview.

Abel said the two men in their 20s or 30s were motor racing enthusiasts and experienced snowmobiles who had previously been to Canada.

“They were young people full of plans who loved life,” he said in a telephone interview.

Meanwhile, the French biathlete Fabien Claude, the son of the missing man Gilles Claude, dedicated his first podium finish, a bronze Thursday at the World Cup event in Pokljuka, Slovenia, to his father after the “tragic accident in Canada.”

The athlete and his two brothers, fellow biathletes Emilien and Florent Claude, placed the same photo on their Twitter accounts, with a caption that read: “A special day and a star that will be with us all our lives. We love you, Dad. “

For the family and friends of L’Eperperance, shock gave way to sorrow. The 42-year-old guide in Montreal died in hospital on Tuesday evening after investigators found him a few hours after the accident.

Riel Langlais Harvey, a friend and former snowmobile guide, described L’Esperance as a calm and funny man, a joker and father, who loved the Quebec wilderness and shared it with others.

Above all, he was an experienced guide with over 15 years of experience who had attended a number of safety courses at the company the two previously worked for, his former colleague said.

He said his friend knew the Lac-Saint-Jean region well and had often been there, even if he did not live there.

“He certainly did not go to the water voluntarily,” he said. “Because we all know that this area does not freeze at some point.”

Although he doesn’t know what happened, Langlais Harvey said that the conditions on the path are constantly changing, meaning that guides have to make decisions in a fraction of a second about where they are going, whether they want to return and how they respond to the requests customers must comply while they remain safe.

“We make the best decision based on what we think right now, and if it’s good or bad, we have to live with it,” he said.

The Thursday search included police and Canadian armed forces helicopters investigating the area from the air and a side-scan sonar that provided images of the bottom of the lake. Police divers used underwater propulsion to cover a larger area, and 30 police officers sought ground searches.

Six snowmobiles were under water by divers on Wednesday and Thursday, but from Thursday there were no signs of the snowmobiles.

In the days following the accident, questions have arisen as to why the group would have deviated so far from the marked path in an area known as dangerous due to thin ice and fast currents.

On Thursday, Minister of Tourism Caroline Proulx announced that the government of Quebec would need guides and tourists using off-road vehicles to attend training.

She said ecotourism companies should complete an accreditation process with the province to be eligible for funding.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 23, 2020.

– By Morgan Lowrie in Montreal

The Canadian press