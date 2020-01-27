Apple TV + currently only offers access to original Apple shows and movies, but another report this week suggests that Apple has considered expanding this library. CNBC reports that MGM and Apple had “preliminary discussions” on an acquisition, corroborating a Wall Street Journal report last month.

According to this week’s report, MGM has had “preliminary talks” with “a number of companies,” including Apple and Netflix. MGM’s goal is to “gauge their interest in an acquisition” after creating a content library “worth more than $ 10 billion,” the report said. Much of this value comes from MGM franchises.

MGM owns several film and television franchises, including James Bond, RoboCop and The Magnificent Seven. He also owns the premium cable network Epix, and has performed including “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Live PD”.

MGM generated sales of more than $ 1 billion for the first nine months of the year, consisting primarily of approximately $ 600 million in television and film license revenues and $ 300 million from Epix subscriptions. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, MGM reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $ 123 million.

Like the Wall Street Journal’s first report, this week’s report does not contain details about the current state of talks between MGM and Apple, or whether talks are still ongoing. It doesn’t seem like an agreement between MGM and Apple is imminent. Instead, the report suggests that it was something at least considered by MGM.

Last month’s report also indicated that Apple had also had talks with PAC-12 about the potential integration of live sports into Apple TV +.

Unlike its competitors, Apple TV + only hosts original Apple content and currently does not offer any back catalogs. As Apple continues to increase production of original content, these reports suggest that Apple has at least considered the idea of ​​an acquisition to build a larger content catalog.

