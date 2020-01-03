Loading...

Second man charged in the wanted Mansfield robbery

Updated: 8:33 AM EST January 3, 2020

Police said one of the two men who entered and robbed a Mansfield home last month while residents slept, said 50-year-old Barry Green, accused of breaking into the house on Stearns Avenue on December 17. Another man, Kevin Gearheart, 54, who was charged in the robbery, was arrested shortly after the incident, but the search continued for the second man, who was later identified as Green.Police urged anyone with information on the whereabouts Green to call the officials. "I went down (in the morning) looking for my laptop, and it wasn't where I thought it was. I thought maybe I had left it in my car," said owner Dave Coccia. It was then that he realized that he had left his car unlocked, and the intruders used a set of keys in the vehicle to quietly enter the house. Like Coccia and others In the sleeping house, the men took items from inside the house, according to police. The men were in the house for about six minutes. Police said the men fled in a silver four-door sedan. Owners' security cameras, convenience store cameras and other surveillance cameras in the area captured images of the men.

