Second man arrested in 2017 killing near Olympic skating oval

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – A second man was arrested in connection with a murder in 2017 in the Kearns Recreation Center parking lot during an attempted drug theft.

Anthony Gene Knight, 19, of Salt Lake City, was arrested Monday for murder and robbery investigation.

His arrest comes three days after the unified police announced that Carson Michael Lee O'Dell, 19, had also been arrested on October 23, 2017, for the 20-year-old death of Joshua Belen.

O & # 39; Dell, Knight and others agreed to buy a small amount of Belen marijuana outside the Kearns Recreation Center, 5624 S. Cougar Lane. Police say the plan was to steal Belen once O & # 39; Dell and others met him.

But during the confrontation, Belen pulled out a gun, which caused O'Dell to take out his own gun and shoot Belen once in the head, according to police.

“Anthony admitted that he gave a gun to one of the associates who planned to steal Belen directly. Anthony kept the vehicle while Carson and others met Belen. The robbery went wrong and Carson shot Belen, ”the unified police wrote in a sworn reserve statement from the Salt Lake County Jail.

O'Dell was also charged last week in the 3rd District Court in connection with two other violent robberies on August 23 and November 25, according to court documents.

According to court records, Knight is also a witness in another murder investigation that took place six months before Belen was killed.

On April 3, 2017, police were called to Callaway Apartments, 1095 W. Clubhouse Drive (3990 South), where they found Maria Alegandra Ayala, 19, shot dead in the car driver's seat, according to documents judicial.

Domingo Rodrigues, 20, who uses the nickname "Demon", was charged in the 3rd District Court with murder, first degree felony and six charges of firearm discharge, third degree felony.

According to the indictment documents, two groups were leaving a party in separate cars when Ayala's car occupants waved gang signs. Rodriques responded by shooting them from the car he was in, according to the charges.

Court documents filed this year indicate that Knight was in the same car as Rodrigues at the time of the shooting. The next hearing in Rodrigues court was scheduled for January 24.