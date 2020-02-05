Second line leads Avalanche to the victory in Buffalo

February 4, 2020; Buffalo, New York, USA; Left wing Andre Burakovsky (95), Colorado Avalanche, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Buffalo Sabers during the first period at KeyBank Center. Credit Required: Timothy T. Ludwig-VS TODAY Sport

Forward’s Nazem Kadri, Andre Burakovsky and Valeri Nichushkin all had different houses last season. But two transactions and a late summer signing brought the trio to Denver, formed the second line of Colorado and combined Tuesday for nine points in the Avalanche 6-1 route over the Buffalo Sabers.

Burakovsky scored the final game-winning goal in the first period and added three assists to take the lead while Nichushkin scored once and finished with three points. Kadri had one goal and two points.

Colorado withstood an early Buffalo storm, killed a penalty and kept the Sabers off the scoreboard despite giving up six of the first seven shots of the game. While Av’s goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer was strong on one side, the Avalanche attack began to take control of the other side. defenseman

Sam Girard gave the Avs a head start, his second of the season for Burakovsky’s count 45 seconds later.

Buffalo’s only goal came with a second over in the first period, the second late first period goal Colorado surrendered in two games.

The avalanche route followed in the second period. Kadri scored a minute in the frame before goals from Nikita Zadorov, Nichushkin and Mikko Rantanen made it 6-1 before the break.

Takeaways

Grubauer stuck on the road. After a match in which Grubauer scored five goals in Philadelphia, the second-year Avalanche net-less was strong. Grubauer made 23 rescues to get back on track and go to the next three games to end the road trip.

Girard is not the only defender who attacks the Avalanche. Since Colorado’s New Year’s Eve against Winnipeg, Girard leads the defense of Colorado with 13 points in 12 games. Another Av, Zadorov, is also offensive hot and scored three goals and eight points in his past six games. The avalanche passed the New York Rangers in total scoring defenders with 134 points.

Nichushkin, Graves, finish with a plus-4 each. Defenseman Ryan Graves continues to lead the NHL in plus / minus with a plus-36. Nichushkin’s big night brings his total to plus-24, which is fifth in the league and at the top in the NHL.