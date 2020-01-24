Second case of American coronavirus confirmed in Chicago

A Chicago patient has become the second confirmed case of new coronavirus 2019 in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC National Center for Vaccination and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters during a conference call that the agency was monitoring 63 other potential cases in 22 different states.

“The CDC believes that the immediate risk to the American public is low at the moment, but the situation is changing rapidly,” said Messonnier.

The new patient is a woman in her 60s who traveled to Wuhan, China – the epicenter of the deadly virus, which killed at least 26 people and infected more than 900 people worldwide – in late December. The woman returned to Chicago on January 13 and, after experiencing symptoms, contacted her doctor.

“The patient was admitted to hospital, where infection control measures have been taken to reduce the risk of transmission to other people,” the CDC said in a statement. “The patient remains hospitalized in an isolation room in a stable state and is doing well.”

The woman has had limited close contact since her return from China, the statement said, but the people will be “monitored for symptoms”.

“It is likely that there will be more cases reported in the United States in the coming days and weeks,” the agency added in its statement.

The only other confirmed case in the United States, a man in his thirties in Snohomish County, Washington, was still isolated at the Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, where officials said that he was recovering with the help of volunteer nurses. Providence chief medical officer Jay Cook told reporters on Wednesday that he expected the man to be fired in the “near future” if he continued to improve.

But as he recovered, local and federal authorities reportedly tripled the number of his suspected contacts monitored for signs of the disease, from 16 to 43.

These are people who have had “extended contact” with the patient – like eating a meal or holding a meeting – in Snohomish and King counties, according to the Washington Post.

Although local authorities have provided limited information on who is being monitored, Heather Thomas, spokesman for the Snohomish health district, told the Daily Beast on Friday that the “evolving investigation” is like “peeling an onion”.

“Our disease investigators, in coordination with other public health partners, conduct daily symptom surveillance and contact investigations,” said Thomas. This process involves calling to determine if they have a fever, cough, or any other respiratory symptom.

Eric Toner, a senior scientist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and the university’s School of Public Health, told The Daily Beast on Friday that the “contact tracing process is laborious and slow.”

“It takes time to identify and call or visit everyone with whom someone has been in contact for several weeks,” said Toner.

Meanwhile, in China, on the eve of the Lunar New Year, authorities shut down public transportation in at least 10 cities, affecting an estimated 33 million people.

“Travel is one of the main drivers of the spread of this infection,” said Dr. Adrian Hyzler, medical director of Healix International, which provides medical information to organizations whose clients travel abroad. “We have seen the Chinese government implement what many in the United States and Europe would consider draconian measures to quarantine more than 30 million people.”

“It makes sense, but they may have closed the stable door after the horse bolted,” Hyzler told The Daily Beast Friday, adding, “This virus has the potential to spread like a powder trail.”

Authorities in Wuhan, at the heart of the epidemic, have reportedly started building a temporary 1,000-bed hospital on 270,000 square feet of land for patients with the virus. This installation should be operational at the end of the month.

Until Friday, the vast majority of deaths were in people over 60 with preexisting conditions. But an otherwise healthy 36-year-old man who was admitted to hospital on January 9 after falling ill, suffered cardiac arrest and died in Wuhan on Thursday, according to the Hebei Health Commission. The man had been treated with antibiotics and antivirus drugs.

Although a divided emergency committee meeting in Geneva on Thursday by the World Health Organization decided not to declare the epidemic a global health emergency, one day later, Friday, Nepal became the last country to confirm a virus case. Anup Bastola, an infectious disease specialist at the Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Diseases Hospital in Kathmandu, told the Washington Post that authorities had confirmed the diagnosis – of a 32-year-old student who returned from Wuhan – after sending a sample patient’s blood in Hong Kong for testing. He was discharged from hospital and none of his close contacts or hospital staff appeared to have symptoms of the virus, the newspaper reported.

Despite the global spread of the virus, the increasing number of deaths and the dozens of possible cases being watched by the CDC nationwide, Hyzler said that Americans were still at relatively low risk of infection.

“America is ready for this new respiratory virus,” Hyzler told The Beast. “The United States has put in place temperature control at the country’s main ports of entry, has good access to testing facilities and [have] the ability to quarantine the inevitable flow of cases.”

