Second born children are more often troublemakers

Research shows that the “curse of the second child” is real

Updated: 2:18 AM EST February 7, 2020

We know that firstborn children are smarter than their brothers and sisters – well, at least according to this study – but now firstborns have one more thing to control over the heads of their younger siblings. A study from 2017 claims that second-born children are more likely to misbehave, sometimes with serious consequences. According to a report by Joseph Doyle, an economist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the “curse of the second child” could be true. Doyle and his colleagues say that second-borns, especially boys, tend to be more rebellious than their older brothers and sisters. Their collected data, which looked at thousands of sets of brothers in both the US and Europe, showed that second-born children are 25% to 40% more likely to have serious problems at school or with the law. A possible explanation for these findings is that parenting styles may change according to the order of birth, according to NPR. For example, first-born children often receive undivided attention from parents, while younger siblings have to compete for attention. And, as the family grows, the dynamics change. “The first-born has role models that are mature. And the second, later-born children have role models that are somewhat irrational 2-year-olds – you know, their older siblings,” Doyle told NPR. “Both the investments of the parents are different, and the influences of the brothers and sisters probably contribute to these differences that we see in the labor market and what we find in delinquency. It is just very difficult to separate those two things because they happen at the same time. ” However, don’t worry if you are a second child – this research does not mean that you are doomed to a life of crime and chaos, just that your birth order is just a little more than you think. (h / t Lifehacker)

