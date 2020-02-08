Second batch of Australian Wuhan evacuees is due to depart

The Australian government is working with Chinese authorities to obtain approval for an aircraft that will take more Australians from the Wuhan coronavirus epicenter to a camp in the Northern Territory after the evacuation was postponed overnight.

The Manigurr-ma village in Howard Springs, a decommissioned mining camp for 3,500 FIFO oil workers, 30 km from Darwin, was to house 280 Australians. No further hundred evacuees could be accommodated on Christmas Island.

On the developer’s website, the camp was described in 2014 as a “high standard of accommodation” with extensive facilities.

After the local NT community raised concerns, Australian chief medical officer Brendan Murphy used social media on Saturday to explain that people staying at the Howard Springs facility are unlikely to become contagious, and that their health is closely monitored.

“We are talking about healthy people who are very unlikely to be contagious,” he said.

“It is important that people in and around Howard Springs know that the novel coronavirus can only be spread through close contact with an infectious person and cannot spread through the air,” he said.

“The health and safety of the Howard Springs community is of paramount importance and I am confident that the health and safety measures taken will prevent any risk to the health of the community.”

An email from the Australian State Department of Commerce and Commerce (DFAT) was sent to passengers on Friday, notifying them that official clearance for the flight was not ensured, the ABC reported.

The email urged passengers to return to their whereabouts and wait for more information as DFAT worked with the Chinese authorities to postpone the flight for Saturday.

Evacuees were informed of a new flight time of 3.15am on a Qantas flight on Saturday, the ABC reported, but warned that they had to meet strict criteria before departure.

“If fever is found at a checkpoint, it may be passed on to a Chinese medical facility and not allowed to board the flight,” the email said.

The plane, which was originally scheduled to leave Wuhan on Friday evening, was not given a landing permit from China.

It would be up to the Chinese authorities to sign both the final approval and all relevant operational requirements.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said the Qantas flight is currently on tarmac in Hong Kong.

“We are awaiting approval from the Chinese authorities to fly to Wuhan,” the DFAT spokesman told AAP.

“Many flights from Wuhan are delayed. We are working closely with the Chinese authorities to ensure that our flight can continue as quickly as possible. “

“We are in contact with all passengers on the manifest about the status of the flight,” said the DFAT spokesman.

“Assisted descent is a complex process in difficult circumstances. Any such deviation is always subject to operational requirements and final approval from the Chinese government. “

This is the second evacuation flight to drive the Australians out of China.

The federal government said evacuees would be checked in China on Friday before boarding the plane and monitored continuously by medical personnel during the flight.

Anyone who feels uncomfortable when they arrive in Darwin will be taken straight to a hospital, where they will be quarantined.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned people that further evacuation flights from Wuhan or mainland China will be possible.

So far, 15 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Australia: five in Queensland, four each in NSW and Victoria, and two in South Australia.

