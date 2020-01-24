SecDef Esper is trying to use the right size military to counter China

MIAMI (Reuters) – Secretary of Defense Mark Esper suggested on Thursday that he might be ready to begin a highly anticipated repositioning of the global armed forces this year to realign the Pentagon with challenges from China and Russia.

Esper said he did not want to set a firm schedule for completing his so-called “defense-wide review,” which should trigger these troop movements.

“If I had to set an end date (for the review), I want to make sure we’re in a better position at the beginning of the next fiscal year,” Esper told reporters, referring to the government’s calendar year for government spending on Begin October. “So I want to move pretty quickly.”

Esper made the comment during a trip to Miami when he began a review of military operations in Latin America, as part of a comprehensive global investigation into the operations, which he hopes will be able to redirect more forces to Asia and send others back to the U.S. overseas ,

Many experts say efforts are overdue given China’s military advances in the past two decades as the United States focuses on counter-terrorism operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, and elsewhere.

However, in times of increasing tensions with Iran and the groups it supports, it is not clear how much a shift can be expected, especially in an election year.

Proponents of US military engagement in Latin America and Africa are closely monitoring the review – two of the regions with the typically worst resources for the US military.

The Africa review meetings, another scheduled for Friday, are already raising expectations at the Pentagon of at least a modest reduction in US troops in West Africa, where many U.S. officials are concerned about the growing strength of Islamist militants. No decisions have been made.

A significant reduction in the US armed forces deployed for the US South Command was quickly felt. U.S. operations in Latin America for activities such as training are often measured in dozens instead of thousands that can move to the Middle East and the Middle East.

Esper tried to clear up his concerns on Thursday when he visited the headquarters of the South Command in Miami.

“Everyone always assumes that talking about reviews means a reduction. Not necessarily,” he said.

“This is one of the ideas that I have tried to dispel … Even if it could mean the right dimension, it could also mean adding forces to a region when we need it.”

Since the U.S. military wants to target China more aggressively, Southern Command argues that Latin America should play a central role in these efforts.

According to US military data, Chinese seaport calls in the region have increased by 70 percent in the past five years, and Beijing is increasing arms sales, infrastructure investments, and trade with Latin American countries.

The southern command has spent $ 615 million on Chinese arms sales to Venezuela in the past decade alone.

However, it is unclear whether these arguments will affect the leadership of the Pentagon, which has seen similar trends worldwide.

A U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity noted that there had been further cuts and reprioritizations at Southern Command.

“Just anecdotally, 10 years ago, when you came here for information, we had a department for Colombia (secret services). A department for analysts who work in Colombia. We currently have two analysts who work in Colombia,” he said Officer.

Fewer analysts on some issues and a shift in focus to growing challenges from Russia and China mean that “we are taking risks in a number of areas to meet this challenge,” added the official. “And that’s what you do.”

,