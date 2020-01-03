SEC seeks to force Telegram to reveal how $ 1.7 billion ICO funds were spent

Loading...

The SEC is suing Kik for its $ 100 million IK Kin token

Kik CEO said he will challenge the claims and that he expected SEC action for "quite a while."

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a court order to force Telegram to explain how the funds generated from an initial Coin Offer (ICO) have been spent.

In a court filing on Thursday, as reported by Finance Magnates, SEC says the request for information is key as part of an ongoing complaint regarding the ICO, which raised more than $ 1.7 billion from investors.

According to the SEC, the provider of the encrypted messaging service application has so far refused to provide financial information, including how the money has been spent in the past two years.

See also: What should you do when your ICO is dead in the water? EBay Flog

"The plaintiff respectfully moves to force Defendants to answer questions and provide documents on the amounts, sources and use of funds raised from investors in relation to the unregistered sale of securities in question in this case," Read in the presentation.

The US financial regulator UU. It claims that the ICO, launched in January 2018 for the development of the Telegram Open Network (TON) project, was an unregistered token offer. ICOs are often legitimate means for blockchain-based projects to raise capital from investors, but as these token sales became popular, so did illegal sales and exit scams.

In October, the SEC obtained a temporary restraining order against Telegram after claiming that the sale of Telegram Gram tokens was not registered and therefore violated the US Securities Act. UU. In total, approximately 2.9 billion grams were sold to investors around the world.

CNET: The cryptocurrency Libra from Facebook receives a & # 39; hell & # 39; from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

Regulators claim that Telegram not only did not register, but also did not provide transparent information to investors about "business operations, financial situation, risk factors and management required by securities laws."

Telegram denies that tokens are values.

In the recent presentation, SEC says that ICO expense records are "very relevant" for the court case, "including the amount of money that Telegram has spent, and how, in the development of TON Blockchain, the Telegram application Messenger that will be integrated with the TON Blockchain and related applications. "

TechRepublic: How to launch a cryptocurrency race

TON was due to be launched in October 2019, but the SEC's complaint moved Telegram to delay the date until April 2020.

The SEC seeks permanent precautionary measures against Telegram, financial restitution and civil penalties.

ZDNet has communicated with Telegram and will be updated when we have news.

Prior and related coverage

Do you have a tip? Get in touch safely through WhatsApp | Signal to +44 771 025 499, or more in Keybase: charlie0