Sebastian Co warns of doping cheats during COVID-19 pandemic

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe has warned that when the coronavirus pandemic becomes increasingly tempting for drug testing, they will be “caught”.

“Drug testing is more difficult because of lockdowns, curfews and international travel restrictions,” the 63-year-old Co-German broadcaster told Dutchweiler.

“But nobody should run away from the idea that there is no inspection. It is. I want to send a very clear message to the athletes: Do not sit there thinking this is an untested field. Not so. If you choose to go beyond the integrity of our sport, you will be caught. ”

With the Tokyo Olympics, the 2020 athletics calendar destroyed the corona virus, the highlight of the season, postponed until 2021.

ALSO READ | The Diamond League postponed its June meetings

The European Athletics Championship in Paris was canceled on Thursday. Eight major athletics meetings have not been canceled or changed so far.

Financial implications

Coe said that the global pandemic will have economic consequences for athletes and that in 2020, competitions will still take place. “It’s not just about competing – (athletes) have their own individual contracts and sponsorships,” said the former middle-distance runner.

“There are also broadcast issues – if there are no competitions, there is no prize money, so the first goal is to make the matches again. I sincerely hope that by the end of this year the athletes will be able to get back into training. Many (athletes) maintained good conditioning, home training, balconies, hotel corridors and streets.

“Of course, not being able to run outside your front door is a big challenge. We want to get them back into the game as fast as we can, but as safe as we can make it. ”

. (T) Wada