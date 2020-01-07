Seaweed rides a tidal wave of popularity

Loading...

Seaweed is experiencing an increase in popularity because it is more common on lists of product ingredients, according to Food Ingredients First.

Craig Rose, director of Seaweed & Co., which makes the PureSea brand from seaweed-based products, told the publication that the ingredient offers vegetable, clean labels and sustainability benefits and is the only natural and vegan source of iodine.

The nutritional benefits of seaweed include supporting cognitive health, the nervous system and healthy skin, stimulating energy and metabolism and helping the development of children. Rose told the website that it is a great ingredient for snacks, drinks and spreads for children. And as consumers become more attuned to the benefits of seaweed, Rose said consumers think that every product it contains is healthier – a phenomenon he called “the kale effect” after the huge popularity of green superfood.

Dive Insight:

Seaweed is used in foods to improve umami and other flavors and to replace salt – both much needed properties for ingredients today. Seaweed forms also appear in snacks, jerky, pasta, vegetarian caviar, and even edible food packaging.

As the assets become better known, seaweed overcomes the ick factor among consumers and is seen as a healthy, plant-based ingredient.

In addition to the iodine content, seaweed contains the amino acid tyrosine, which helps thyroid function. Studies have also shown that compounds extracted from one type of seaweed reduce the growth of certain cancer tumors and make the chemotherapy drug tamoxifen more effective.

Seaweed’s elevated profile is reflected in the market, where vegetable products are booming. According to data from Innova Market Insights, quoted by Food Ingredients First, there was an average annual increase of 68% between 2014 and 2018 in the launch of foods and beverages with vegetable claims.

According to a report from Grand View Research, the global seaweed market was valued at $ 11.1 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow 8.9% from 2018 to 2024. Although US consumption is far below that of Asia and Japan, this increased by around 7% a year due to exposure to restaurants, according to James Griffin of Johnson & Wales University.

Part of this trend stems from the health hawk that has been gradually adopted. A Dutch study published last year showed that the ingredient in products increased the chance of purchase, even if the amount of an item was only 5%. However, consumers in that study were also suspicious of how 100% seaweed could smell and taste – that’s why Seaweed & Co. has developed a tasteless micro-encapsulated powder. Rose noted that it is covered with vegetable proteins and fibers.

Another element in favor of seaweed can be sustainability. PureSea extracts the wild ingredient from the Outer Hebrides of North West Scotland, while the Mara Seaweed brand harvests seaweed for its salt replacement products on the east coast of that country. Mara said it cooperates with North Atlantic producers to ensure regular delivery – and also so that consumers know where it comes from and who produces it.

As seaweed-based ingredients and products appear more frequently on the market, larger companies can take more steps and incorporate more often into products for a distinctive unami taste. Seaweed & Co. relies on it by developing a smoked variety that Rose said is included in mayonnaise, infused oils and all products used with fish.

With tasteless powder, a smoked option, replacement of ground salt and other products that become available, seaweed can find wider acceptance in a range of foods – and possibly show consumers what nutritional and flavor benefits its supporters have always said it can offer .