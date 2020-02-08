Seattle Dragons’ Dillon Day cursed in a live interview during the first game of the season

The Dillon Day of the Seattle Dragons dropped an F-bomb during the first XFL game in 2020. Credit: ABC

The Dillon Day of the Seattle Dragons officially recorded its name in the record books, but not for any large piece. Instead, Day dropped an XFL-F bomb at the start of the 2020 season.

The curse came during one of the many interviews that were held during the league restart when they introduced the DC Defenders that host the Seattle Dragons.

Watch Dragons’ Dillon Day drop F-Bomb in the XFL opener

Due to the excitement of the return of football less than a week after Super Bowl 54, ABC showed the first official XFL game. As part of the show, they had Diana Russini given some training when she was running around the field chasing players and staff to get interviews.

This included the interview with Austin Proehl of the Dragons, the man who scored the first official XFL touchdown. It also meant an interview with Dillon Day, who scored the first official on-air curse.

During the second quarter of the action, the Seattle Dragons player was interviewed by Russini about what happened. At that moment, Dillon Day released the swear word after a heated play that included additional activities.

“I don’t know, there was just a lot of chatting after the play. We tried to get things going and they push and push a little (inaudible). We try to do our job and they are fair,” said Day as the censors moved in and muted the rest of his comments.

We used less than half of XFL football to get our first F-bomb in a field interview. Pic.twitter.com/G5BtQQQGjT

– Kevin Wade (@KwadeSays) February 8, 2020

The fiery intensity can be clearly felt in the dragons, since Day was involved in a little extra-curricular activity after a defensive game. Unfortunately, his team was unable to hold onto the lead they had built in the first half.

The dragons strike first, but the defenders celebrate their comeback

As previously mentioned, Seattle was on the scoreboard with the first official touchdown in the league’s history. That made it 6-3 early. DC’s defense, however, was great.

They would block a barge near their end zone in the second quarter and get the ball back for their first touchdown and defensive TD in league history. So it was 9-6.

The defense made the first touchdown in the history of the defender. # ForTheLoveOfFootball pic.twitter.com/wkf63jJyyF

– DC Defenders (@XFLDefenders) February 8, 2020

Thanks to quarterback Brandon Silvers, the Dragons got another TD pass and added an extra point. DC scored a field goal and ended the game 13-12.

In the second half, the defenders stood on the game board with a 39-yard Cardale Jones touchdown pass and an extra point. Brandon Silvers would strike for the Dragons again, and after a failed extra point attempt it was 19.

However, the man who looks like an early star in the league was not finished. Cardale Jones threw a 31 yard pass for a TD at Rashad Ross. Later in the fourth round, Brandon Silvers’s pass attempt was canceled for a 69-yard defensive touchdown.

All of this helped the DC Defenders achieve the first official win of the 2020 XFL season. However, the Dillon Day F-bomb may have put the early “F” in XFL.