SEAT Leon 2020 elevates camouflage to a work of art

The all-new SEAT Leon 2020 is preparing for its world debut on January 28 with artistic camouflage.

A few days before its world premiere, the fourth generation SEAT Leon will be presented with a body wrap inspired by modernism and the city of Barcelona. For the 20 square meters (215 square feet) of special cast vinyl, the designers of SEAT were inspired by the technique of broken tiles (trencadís in Catalan).

“The new SEAT Leon has a lot of personality and is very difficult to camouflage because it is a sculpture on wheels which expresses the emotional nature of SEAT,” explains Jordi Font, responsible for the development of colors and trim for SEAT. “The Leon was born here and because of the special relationship we have with Barcelona, ​​we looked for inspiration in the city,” he added.

As the new envelope marks the first time that SEAT has not used conventional camouflage, it was a major challenge. This is because the main objective remains to distort the shapes of the car. “We have worked on several versions to blur the lines but send a clear message – that we are Barcelona, ​​that we are Mediterranean and that we are colorful. We want to give meaning to our sculpture, ”adds Jordi.

According to the designer, the most complicated sections to cover with vinyl are mirrors and parts with curves and spoilers. In addition, the most critical areas to hide are the headlights, the shape of the taillights and the tension lines.

As you can see in the photos, the designers have very well concealed the design of the Leon 2020. Yet we can spot some details, including the exterior part of the rear lights, a section of the sporty rear bumper with exits flat exhaust, side mirrors mounted on the door and cursive “Leon” lettering on the tailgate.

