Netflix ‘Atypical, an 18-year-old autistic who finds his way in the dating world, recently ended its third season in November.

The show follows Sam’s growing independence through school and university with the help of his family, who have their own tumultuous private lives and are far too charming not to get a fourth season.

Here you will find everything you need to know about Atypical Season 4.

When is Atypical Season 4 on Netflix?

Atypical’s fourth season’s Netflix hit is expected to be released on previous seasons End of 2020,

What will happen in Atypical Season 4?

Atypical is 18-year-old Sam Gardner, who goes looking for love with the help of his family – mother Elsa, father Doug and younger sister Casey.

Season three ended with Elsa and Doug reconciling with a bartender after Elsa’s affair and Casey’s first public kiss with girlfriend Izzie. In season four, the new couples will likely work on their young relationships, especially as Casey hopes to go to college in California.

Sam has finally made an appointment with best friend Zahid, and in season 4 the two will live together as Sam continues to direct his relationship with Paige and face the consequences of the failure of his ethics class.

Who is in the cast of Atypical Season 4?

Keir Gilchrist will return as Sam, a penguin-loving Sam student, with The Hateful Eight’s Jennifer Jason Leigh as his caring mother Elsa. Brigette Lundy-Paine plays Sam’s younger sister Casey and Michael Rapaport is father and husband Doug.

Is there a trailer for Atypical Season 4?

Not yet – here is the trailer for season three:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bSbF25mXDyM [/ embed]