Season 3 of Fred Sirieix Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Journey

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix have traveled around America in their latest series on ITV.

Although it unfortunately ends tonight, Fred mentioned that he wanted to do more than time allowed.

Of course, the troika cannot travel at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic, but if the moment allows it, they will return.

When we were asked if they would do more of their hiking show series, Fred replied to us: “It all depends on this virus, the lock, the isolation and the current situation. We’ve been talking every week since we’re back, and we’ll see what can and can’t be done. Part of it is actually out of our hands.

“We want to go and do something because we have fun together. We enjoy each other’s company and people enjoy what we do. So hopefully we can do a little more. “

But where would they go next? According to Fred, the world is their oysters.

“Lots of places. When I think of the world, I like to go everywhere. I would rather not go somewhere cold because I like it when it’s hot. But anywhere, ”he explained.

As for the future, the sky is the limit, as Fred hinted, “If we were in America, if we can do it, we can escape murder next time.”

Speaking of tonight’s finale (April 23), Fred talked about the gang’s cloak experience and laughed at how the two figures he met tonight “didn’t care” to mix with celebrities.

“You see, when we went to Texas today to get wood, you see those two (men). They were the only two people who didn’t ask Gordon for a picture. They didn’t care who he was at all.”

Fred laughed, “These two (men) in the woods, oh god, when they see me in my pink shorts – everyone thought we were a couple, me and Gino, and that happened several times. It was very, very funny every time. “

Maître d will return in the coming weeks for the brand new series at First Dates Hotel.

The first of Dates Hotel’s fifth series with Fred Sirieix will begin next Thursday, April 30 at 9 a.m. on Channel 4.

Gordon, Gino and Fred: The American road trip ends tonight at 9:00 on ITV. If you’re looking for your next show, check out our TV schedule.