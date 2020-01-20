Jodie Whittaker and her Doctor Who team are currently working on time and space to solve problems and save lives, and we are almost in the middle of the twelfth modern series of the BBC science fiction drama.

As always, there are many questions that need to be answered – it’s called Doctor WHO after all – so what will the Doctor do? Who is she traveling with and what types of bad guys could she meet? Who or what is the timeless child? Are the Cybermen the only classic opponents, or are the Daleks back in action?

Read everything we know Doctor Who Season 12 Below …

When is Doctor Who season 12 coming back on TV?

The science fiction series returned at 6:55 p.m. on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 (New Year).

After that, the series went back to a weekly release date on Sunday evening (like 2018) and the next episode (episode 5, called Fugitive of the Judoon) is broadcast Sunday, January 28th at 7.10 p.m.

Is there a trailer for Season 12 of Doctor Who?

Yes – there are actually some! The latest (above) pointers to what to expect in the second half of the series, including new monsters, some serious companion fear, and some malicious-looking cybermen.

Previously, the first trailer had arrived in November 2019 and showed an action-packed, extraterrestrial adventure series for the doctor and her friends.

The debut of a Cyberman with a new look and lots of interesting clues about what to expect from the series are also a must – why shouldn’t you check it out now and do that?

And when you’re done with that, the BBC also released a surprising second trailer in early December that gives a better overview of some of the monsters and other challenges that Doctor and the company are facing.

You can also take a look at some new sets and scenes in the wrap video shown above.

In late October, the BBC tweeted a fascinating picture of the doctor’s shadow, indicating that we should “watch this room,” and later teased with a short trailer that promised more information in late November.

As every Doctor Who fan knows, November 23 is the anniversary of the first episode of the series in 1963, and it is not surprising that the BBC chose that day to release the first trailer.

What’s the next episode of Doctor Who, season 12? Why is?

In the next episode called Fugitive of the Judoon, the rhino-faced space police invade Gloucester and ask the doctor and her friends to hold her back to find out who exactly are trying to track them down.

The episode was written by Demons of the Punjab’s Vinay Patel together with showrunner Chris Chibnall.

Will there be a Doctor Who Christmas special in 2019?

It looks like it will be there – but not before Christmas 2020.

“At the end of the series, you’ll get a special one, yes,” said Doctor Who chief Chris Chibnall RadioTimes.com and other journalists when asked if a Christmas offer is pending.

In other words, there will be no special offer in late 2019 or New Year’s Day 2020, but there will likely be one for Christmas 2020. At least this year we will get an episode on New Year’s Day!

So fans of Christmas specials look like they might have to wait a whole year. The best things come to those who are waiting and all that.

Will there be another season of showrunner Chris Chibnall after season 12 of Doctor Who?

Apparently yes! Chris Chibnall has announced that work on Series 13 has already started, albeit at a very early stage, while claiming he has left Doctor Who.

“It’s categorically wrong (that I’m going),” said Chibnall RadioTimes.com said and other press during a visit to Doctor Who’s Cardiff. “We are already planning the next series after this series.”

Who is in the cast for Doctor Who season 12?

Doctor Who (Sacha Dhawan) in Doctor Who, Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker and her Tardis team Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill will return behind the scenes with Showrunner Chibnall.

“We can’t wait to bring more terror, more monsters and more Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole to BBC1,” said Chibnall. “Brilliant!”

One of the most important new additions to the series 12 cast is Iron Fist star Sacha Dhawan, who previously appeared as original Doctor Who director Waris Hussein in the television film An Adventure in Space and Time, written by Mark Gatiss.

Dhawan was originally supposed to play a character named O, a former British intelligence officer who had studied alien life, but it turned out that he was actually going to play the doctor’s greatest enemy – the master. At the time of writing, Master is caught in another dimension, but we are sure that he won’t be long in coming …

Other confirmed, up-and-coming guest stars include Matthew McNulty, Warren Brown, and Ian Gelder (whose mysterious character could tie in with the mystery of the timeless child), while year-and-year star Maxim Baldry (below) for a role in an up-and-coming Mary Shelley- Branch was rumored to follow.

Many well-known actors have appeared in this series of science fiction drama.

National treasures Stephen Fry and Sir Lenny Henry appeared as spy masters and villains in the opening episode of the series, while Goran Višnjić from ER and Robert Glenister from Hustle played a different story than Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison.

Bodyguard star Anjli Mohindra (who previously appeared in Who Spin-off of The Sarah Jane Adventures) played the alien queen of the Skithra in the same episode as Višnjić and Glenister, while broker James Buckley subsequently appeared as a mechanic named Nevi three alongside Laura Fraser from Breaking Bad.

Who Writes Doctor Who Season 12?

The Doctor Who Series 12 writing team has been confirmed, and there are some recurring faces alongside some new talents.

Vinay Patel, Ed Hime and Pete McTighe all return to write an episode this year, while newcomers are Nina Metivier (who previously worked as a script editor for the series), Emmerdale’s Maxine Alderton, and award-winning playwright Charlene James.

“We are thrilled that Doctor Who continues to attract some of the most exciting and dynamic talent on television,” chief author Chris Chibnall said in a press release.

“In addition to our recurring faces, we are pleased to welcome new members to the Doctor Who family. The Doctor Who team is full of the best writers and directors on British television: we loved working with them and we can can’t wait to show you the explosive stuff they created! “

Chibnall is expected to write four episodes while the guest authors each provide a script, some of which were written with Chibnall.

Who is the master

Doctor Who – the Master (Sacha Dhawan)

An excellent and unexpected twist at the end of the first episode showed that the master, the doctor’s greatest enemy, had returned to plague her again – with Sacha Dhawan playing the time lord.

Like the doctor, the character was played by a number of actors during the long show, including Roger Delgado, John Simm and Michelle Gomez. He is also a renegade timekeeper and the opposite of the doctor. His primary goal is to control the universe while making the doctor suffer as much as possible. We go into more detail on the character here.

Are the Daleks back at Doctor Who?

Well, it seems likely – fans have seen the tinpot horrors filmed in Bristol on the Clifton Suspension Bridge with scenes showing how the new model “Recon Dalek” was introduced in the New Year’s special resolution , is blown up by the more traditional Gold Daleks. But who knows? Given how secretly Doctor Who usually keeps these things, everything could be a bit misleading …

And in December, Chris Chibnall seemed to deny that the famous villains would be in the series and said to Entertainment Weekly, “I wouldn’t expect Daleks to do this series, no. I’m serious. But you might want to expect Cybermen.”

Will the Cybermen Return to Doctor Who?

Yes! As various trailers and Doctor Who showrunners Chris Chibnall confirmed themselves, the silver-plated Cybermen will be back towards the end of the current series.

“It is a story where you will meet a particularly relentless and cruel group of Cybermen,” said Chibnall.

“It is interesting because although it can be described as old versus new (monster), it is a somewhat wrong definition,” he added. “Because even if you bring the Cyberman back, this is the first time for some children and some viewers.

“So you have to make sure they feel fresh and there is an idea behind it. I feel like we did a really good job with (New Year’s Special 2019) Resolution and the Dalek – that was a new twist in a Dalek- History.

Who is the judoon

It has been found that rhino-like rackets from Judoon 2020 are returning to the series, with Whittaker’s Doctor and her team grappling with them, according to the BBC in Gloucester, to carry out a “deadly mission” of sorts.

“No! Sho! Blo! The judoons storm back into Doctor Who, and the streets of Gloucester are not safe,” serial actor Chris Chibnall said.

“If someone has something to hide, confess now. The Juduns are not taking prisoners and will not stop at anything to accomplish their mission! The entire Doctor Who team is equally delighted and scared to see them again. One of many delicacies that we have in store for the viewers of the next series. ‘

The same episode will also include Doctor Foster and Silk star Neil Stuke in an as-yet-unknown role, the first guest star to be officially announced for the twelfth restarted series that is currently being filmed.

“We are overjoyed (with Judoon) to welcome the wonderful Neil Stuke as a guest star,” continued Chibnall.

“We can’t wait to show you what happens when his path crosses with the thirteenth doctor.”

The judoon, which first appeared in David Tennant’s second series (especially in the episode Smith and Jones) in 2007, has appeared a few more times over the years (including the child-friendly spin-off of Sarah-Jane Adventures), most recently in Peter Capaldi’s penultimate series for a couple of cameos.

Will Jodie Whittaker get a new Doctor Who costume?

Jodie Whittaker at Doctor Who (BBC Pictures)

Apparently, the thirteenth doctor in the new series will get some new variations on her appearance, with a darker coat (and matching socks) for at least one episode instead of the sky-blue number she’s worn so far, and a tuxedo to open up a spy case.

Jodie Whittaker was also spotted on the set in a new sweater with rainbow-colored cuffs that reflect the lining of her coat. However, it’s unclear whether it’s a new costume choice or something that Whittaker personally owns and that happens to share design details.

Doctor Who is season 12 filming?

Production of the new episode series has already been discontinued, and the team has been filming at Roath Lock Studios in Cardiff and on site for the past 10 months.

“We’re gone! Well, we never really stopped – when Jodie Whittakers Doctor and his friends took over the hearts of families across the country this fall, we were busy with a whole host of new action-packed adventures for the thirteenth Doctor,” said Showrunner Chris Chibnall in late 2019.

“We love doing this show and the response from the audience blew us away.”

The series was shot in South Africa for a few weeks, as seen on Doctor Who social media accounts. Parts of Cardiff and South Wales have so far been converted into a Sheffield police station, the streets of Paris and a London government building, while Gloucester was the scene of a Judoon invasion.

Who or what is the timeless child?

The mystery of the series continues, and Sacha Dhawan’s master reveals that he destroyed Gallifrey because of this mysterious secret.

We’ll go over some of our theories here …