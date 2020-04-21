Searching Back again At Feminine Bantamweight Division

Ronda Rousey dominated the UFC’s woman bantamweight division for practically three years.

Together the way, the results of Rousey gave UFC president Dana White the eco-friendly-mild to move ahead with much more woman divisions in the promotion.

Rousey’s operate would be toppled by Holly Holm, with Amanda Nunes now laying to the crown of finest fighter in women’s mixed martial arts.

Together with Rousey, Holm and Nunes, Miesha Tate is the only other athlete in the UFC to maintain the title.

Make absolutely sure to check out out FightLine at The Combine for recaps from the other divisions.

Amanda Nunes

https://www.youtube.com/check out?v=b_UQ2qgu3tw

For just about 1,400 days, Amanda Nunes has been the UFC’s female bantamweight winner.

Subscribe and get our each day emails and adhere to us on social media.

By opting in, you agree to get emails with the hottest MMA News & Investigation from MMA Frenzy. Your data will not be shared with or marketed to 3rd functions.

Nunes received the title with a dominating overall performance at UFC 200 in the marquee bout in Las Vegas, halting Miesha Tate.

She would go on to complete out the year with a different around-fantastic victory in opposition to Ronda Rousey, cementing her status in the division.

Nunes followed up with a 2017 victory about Valentina Shevchenko, a earn in 2018 vs. Raquel Pennington and triumphs final calendar year more than both Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.

Together with currently being the bantamweight champion, Nunes also retains the featherweight title.