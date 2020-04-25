Searching Again At The Middleweight Division

Six fighters have laid claim to the Bellator middleweight title, which presently remains vacant.

Rafael Lovato Jr. was in the midst of just beginning his reign atop the division when he vacated the belt. Lovato announced he was dealing with a cerebral cavernoma, getting him away from level of competition.

The initial division winner was topped just exterior of the ten years, as Hector Lombard received the belt in 2009.

Rafael Lovato Jr.

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=485W80sFhAo

It was looking like a powerful and challenging operate atop the division for Rafael Lovato Jr. right after he received the title in 2019.

Nevertheless, a cerebral cavernoma pressured Lovato to vacate the belt on June 22, 2019 233 days soon after defeating Gegard Mousasi at Bellator 223 in London.

Gegard Mousasi

https://www.youtube.com/check out?v=y7KXqoZqcsI

Subscribe and get our daily e-mails and comply with us on social media.

By opting in, you agree to obtain e-mail with the newest MMA News & Evaluation from MMA Frenzy. Your information will not be shared with or sold to 3rd parties.

A former Strikeforce champion, Gegard Mousasi squandered no time profitable Bellator MMA gold when he arrived.

Mousasi, a top UFC contender during his time in that advertising, topped Rafael Carvalho for the title on Could 25, 2018 at Bellator 200 in London.

During his 394-working day reign, Mousasi defeated Rory MacDonald at Bellator 206 on September 29, 2018 in a substantially-hyped contest.

Rafael Carvalho

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=UCToJqtkGXY

It was an interesting run for Rafael Carvalho as Bellator middleweight winner.

He gained the belt on October 23, 2015 in a bout at Bellator 144 with Brandon Halsey. Irrespective of Halsey having held the title that calendar year, he was stripped of it ahead of this contest.

In the course of his 945-working day operate with the strap, Carvalho experienced a split determination earn around Melvin Manhoef at Bellator 155 in 2016 that led to a rematch in early 2017. He received that, and also defended vs. Alessio Sakara.

Brandon Halsey

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=KZ5fSl_rlLI

Type of Bellator’s model of Chris Weidman, Brandon Halsey arrived out of nowhere to surprise Alexander Shlemenko and gain the title.

He would be champion for 230 times, as officials stripped him of the belt in 2015 after failing to make excess weight.

Alexander Shlemenko

https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=0cYc9v8klSg

For nearly 600 times and by way of 3 title defenses, Alexander Shlemenko was the person at middleweight in Bellator.

Shlemenko gained the title from Maiquel Falcao following it was declared vacant in 2013 at Bellator 88.

His title defenses involved wins about Brett Cooper and Doug Marshall that yr, together with a victory vs. Brennan Ward in 2014.

Hector Lombard

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=7bg4cneBmME

A former Olympian, it was no actual surprise when Hector Lombard received the Bellator middleweight title in 2009 at Bellator 12.

Lombard concluded off Jared Hess in the fourth spherical after defeating Damien Stelly and Virgil Lozano in the event.

For 1,040 days, Lombard was champion, earning a earn around Alexander Shlemenko right before leaving for the UFC in 2012.