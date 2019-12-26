Loading...

Search after armed robbery at Starbucks in Mass. Pike plaza

Updated: 7:48 AM EST December 26, 2019

An investigation is underway Thursday after an armed robbery in a Massachusetts Turnpike service plaza. Massachusetts State Police responded at 6:20 a.m. to a report of an armed robbery at Starbucks in the Framingham rest area on the Massachusetts Turnbound toll road to the west. The thief reportedly brandished a firearm and had access to a safe before fleeing, state police said. The investigation is ongoing.

