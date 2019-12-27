Search after armed robbery at Starbucks in Mass. Pike plaza

Loading...

State police have posted images of a masked man who left a trail of cash in the wind after an armed robbery in a Massachusetts Turnpike service plaza. Massachusetts State Police responded at 6:20 am Thursday to a report of an armed robbery at Starbucks in the Framingham rest area on Massachusetts Turnpike to the west. State police said the man was dressed in all black clothes, including his coat, pants, boots, balaclavas and latex gloves, with only his eyes visible. It is described as approximately 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall and approximately 160 pounds. The skin that looked around his eyes seemed to be tanned. After entering the building through a door used by the employees, he showed a small automatic black pistol, aimed at two Starbucks employees and forced one of them to open the safe in the office, state police said. The man withdrew money and then fled on foot, carrying loose dollar bills in his arms grouped in a variety of denominations. The man left a trail of loose bills in the rest area, which were collected by investigators. The man was seen entering a small black SUV parked on Audrea Road behind the square and fleeing north towards Brook Street. State police believe that a person who matches the man's description was also seen outside the Starbucks at approximately 6 a.m. two days before armed robbery. No arrests have been made.

