Search after armed robbery at Starbucks in Mass. Pike plaza

Updated: 12:31 PM EST December 26, 2019

YOU ARE LEARNING THIS LOAN – LEARNING THIS ENVIRONMENT. SERA: IT'S ONLY A DRIVING. HERE IN THE REST AREA LOCATED ON THE WEST SIDE OF THE PIKE MASS IN FRAMINGHAM. AROUND 6:15 THIS MORNING STATE POLICE SAYS THAT AN EMPLOYEE INFORMED THAT THERE WAS AN ARMED THEFT IN THE STARBUCKS. The male suspect allegedly had a gun and forced his way and had access to a safe place. Apparently, he left a trail literally a trail of money, including one dollar cash, five dollars and $ 20 bills along the rest area. THE STATE POLICE SAYS THAT EMPLOYEES WHO WERE INSIDE AT THE TIME WERE NOT INJURED. Investigators have cleared the scene. IT IS UNKNOWN IF THE LOCATION OF STARBUCKS WILL OPEN TODAY. NO DETENTION MADE. We have seen anxious customers trying to use Starbucks. IT IS A BUSY TIME OF THIS REST ZONE THE DAY AFTER CHRISTMAS.

VIDEO: An investigation is under way Thursday after an armed robbery in a Massachusetts Turnpike service plaza.

