Sean O’Malley Isn’t really a Lover of Henry Cejudo’s “Cringey” Self Advertising

Henry Cejudo has come to be acknowledged for supplying the MMA earth with lots of cringe inducing times, with the target, a single would assume, to raise his profile. But, in accordance to bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley, he doesn’t feel the act’s working for the champ.

Impression Credit: UFC / YouTube

O’Mally weighs-in on Cejudo’s “cringey” act

When Cejudo 1st built his way to the UFC back again in 2014, the decorated wrestler didn’t truly make headlines by means of promos or trash talk. But, as he worked his way into the title shot blend at 125 that started to change.

After Cejudo won the flyweight title in 2018, by ending the storied reign of Demetrious Johnson, “The Messenger” commenced to ramp up the trash communicate. Considering that Cejudo also received the bantamweight belt, the Olympic Gold Medalist wrestler has actually taken his “Triple C” act to yet another level.

Well, just lately O’Malley spoke with MMA Junkie. Whilst chatting about Cejudo and his “Triple C” persona, he claimed this.

“I would not contemplate that doing the job for him,” O’Malley reported. “I think he’s definitely seeking, but he’s just making an attempt far too difficult and it’s really hard to enjoy.

And I guess that is the way they are heading for – the cringe – but I think he could have taken that a distinctive route. I don’t know.

I imagine as a champ, he’s defeat some really, seriously excellent dudes. Yeah, he’s truly excellent – but he’s just a cringey dude.”

Now, dependent on your personal persona of course, but if you have viewed a lot of of Cejudo’s marketing movies, you in all probability comprehend why he’s grow to be synonymous with “cringe”. Even the champ has identified as himself the ‘King of Cringe’.

The concern is, having said that, has it served elevate his profile? And produced a lot more persons informed of him? Possibly appropriate?

When Cejudo may well not be everyone’s favorite simply because of the act, MMA is a activity in which the most crucial issue is folks want to see you struggle, win or drop.

Cejudo vs. Cruz?

Not long ago Dana White reported that the UFC is hoping to have Cejudo encounter former bantamweight champ, Dominick Cruz, at an function on May perhaps 9th. No formal site, nevertheless, has been introduced, and owing to the coronavirus pandemic it’s not apparent if it will take place.

Cruz would be stepping in for Jose Aldo, who initially was supposed to confront Cejudo, until limits from the pandemic forced the UFC to modify plans.

Whilst chatting about that scenario, and the point Aldo is officially coming off a split decision to Marlon Moraes in December, O’Malley stated this.

“Yeah, it is tremendous unusual,” O’Malley stated. “That Jose Aldo struggle, I certainly assumed he received against Marlon (Moraes). … Dana’s like, ‘No, I imagined he won that struggle, I’ll give him a title shot.’ So it is rather interesting Dana has that ability and it is his company, (but) it’s very weird coming off a loss.

“I suggest, Cruz warrants it in a feeling – all the injuries he’s had to offer with and how his career went, so I really do not know. I would not be upset with him obtaining it but there is also fellas like (Cory) Sandhagen and (Aljamain Sterling) that possibly ought to have it far more, coming off wins. Yeah, that’s a challenging one particular.”

It will be fascinating to see if Cruz ends of struggling with Cejudo, or if any one basically fights on May possibly 9th.