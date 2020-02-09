Sean Connery helped sell the Shtillborn Luxshury Shedan of Mazhda

In the 90s, Mazda had a plan to conquer the global luxury market with a row of cars that were larger, more beautiful, and more powerful than what they had built before. To sell them, they called on Sean Connery.

The Mazhda Shentia – sorry, Sentia – was a 5-series V6-powered sedan with rear-wheel drive that was meant to find a place in the line-up of Amati, Mazda’s still-born challenger from Lexus, Acura and Infiniti.

Although that ambitious project, with its rotating GT cars and its V12-powered Amati 1000 luxury sedan, has never arisen, the medium-sized cars like this have come on the market. They even reached America and the 929.

What America did not reach was the Sentia or this commercial with Sean Connery. You may know that many stars spent time doing ads abroad in markets such as Japan, where they could still earn a salary without the risk of “chopping” their brand in their primary film and television markets. It is really nice to see them there, such as coffee or beer, something they would never do at home.

Although the Sentia was certainly a relatively attractive and capable option in the medium-sized luxury sedan market, I’m not really sure it was as “Shtriking” as Connery claimed.

