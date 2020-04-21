Sean Arnold died at the age of 79 – Actors Bergerac and Grange Hill died in a nursing home after a long-term illness – The Scottish Sun

ACTOR Sean Arnold had died at the age of 79 after battling a long-term illness.

Stars Bergerac and Grange Hill died at their nursing home in Jersey April 15, his family has confirmed.

5

Sean Arnold had died at the age of 79, his family said Credit: Rex Features

5

Sean took a photo while filming Bergerac with old friend John Nettles

5

Tribute paid to award-winning actor Credit: Represented by ZUMA Press, Inc.

For decades, Sean has appeared in theaters, films and TV shows that are watched by millions of people.

His roles included Mr Llewelyn in series 2 of Grange Hill and Superintendent Barney Crozier in the 1980s BBC hit drama detective drama Bergerac.

In 2005, this actor was nominated for Best Actor at the British Soap Awards.

A Sean family member told ITV News that he died on Wednesday 15 April at the age of 79.

PAID TRIBUTES

Paying tribute, Sean’s best friend, John Nettles, who played the lead role of Jim Bergerac in Bergerac, said: “This is a very sad time and I still have to accept that fact.

“He is one of my best friends and we have been friends for 40 years.”

He has the ability in a room of 150 people to still remember everyone’s names. He has a brilliant mind.

Brian Constantine, Westward Studios

Brian Constantine, executive producer at Westward Studios, who was involved in remaking Bergerac, also praised the star.

He said: “I know Sean and my fondest memories are at a birthday party at Weighbridge.

“He has the ability in a room of 150 people to still remember everyone’s names. He has a brilliant mind.”

WAR TOT

The three-week-old baby is believed to be the youngest coronavirus patient in Scotland

Exclusive

NO QUICK EXIT

Brits will be forced to live with coronavirus restrictions throughout 2020

Blog Direct

COVID CRISIS

Restrictions are expected throughout 2020 because the number of deaths has risen to 915

The newest

Rampage

Fire crews STILL fight against a large fire in the hills near Glasgow for 13 hours

Exclusive

ASH AND CARRY

Thieves stole £ 1 million from Sports Direct equipment from warehouse closures during locking

‘BEAUTIFUL ANGLE’

The woman became the first hospital cleaner in the UK to die from coronavirus

Sean’s death came not long after he published his first book, Anton Myst, last year.

One of his last wishes was for his ashes to be spread between Beauport Bay in Jersey and in England.

The cremation will take place this week – however, under current locking measures, only one member of his family is said to be flying to attend.

5

Rowland Davies, Sean Arnold and Andrew Seear, Lucan’s friends take a photo at Clermont Club for ‘The Trial of Lord Lucan’ Credit: Rex Features

5

Sean Arnold poses for the TV drama series Wing and Prayer Credit: Rex Features

We pay for your story! Do you have a story for The Sun Online news team? Email us at tips@the-sun.co.uk or call 0207 782 4368. You can WhatsApp us at 07810 791 502. We also pay for videos. Click here to upload your own.