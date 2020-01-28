Dignitaries and politicians came to a church in Co Armagh this afternoon to say goodbye to Seamus Mallon.

The former Deputy Prime Minister of Northern Ireland was buried this afternoon after his funeral service in Mullaghbrack.

Mr. Mallon, a former vice chair of the SDLP, died on Friday at the age of 83.

During a worship service attended by the Taoiseach and Tánaiste, he was recalled in 1998 for his role in the Good Friday Agreement.

From 1998 to 2001 he worked in the management of Stormont alongside David Trimble.

The head of the Catholic Church in Ireland welcomed Mr. Mallon for his “central role” in the peace process.

In his eulogy, Archbishop Eamon Martin referred to his important role in the Good Friday Agreement and his consistent rejection of violence.

He said: “Seamus spoke with the authority and vision that comes from experiencing the worst of our problems, and yet personally played a central role in the pioneering events of our peace process.”

Archbishop Martin described him as a true peacemaker.

He said: “Here was a loving father, husband and brother and grandfather.

“Here was a dedicated Catholic school teacher and school principal.

“Here was a healthy person who selflessly stood up for his family, his community and for the common good.

“Here was a peacemaker, a bridge builder, a leader and a statesman.

Archbishop Martin said that Mr. Mallon left a great legacy and called on Stormont leaders to pay homage to him to create lasting stability in Northern Ireland.

He said: “Until the day of his death, he consistently dedicated himself to a culture of life and peace, so an appropriate homage to the legacy of this great man would be a renewed commitment and effort of all of our political leaders, and indeed of us to build this common hometown that was Seamus’ vision. “

Main picture: Crowds watch the coffin with the body of Seamus Mallon being carried by St. James’ Church in Mullaghbrack after today’s funeral service. Photo: Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie