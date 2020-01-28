SEAL Team 6 has reportedly recovered two bodies and a black box after the plane crash in Afghanistan

Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

The U.S. Navy’s Elite SEAL Team 6 recovered two bodies from the wreckage of a U.S. Air Force E-11A plane in the Afghan province of Ghazni on Monday.

The bodies and a black box were recovered during the mission, which was first noted by Connecting Vets Radio and then reported by Newsweek. Sensitive military equipment from the aircraft has been deliberately destroyed by the SEALs, Newsweek said, and U.S. officials have not ruled out an airstrike if they believe the remains of the aircraft are still a risk.

The United States has already ordered air strikes to keep material away from opponents. Following President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria, the Air Force sent F-15 jets against its own storage bunker in October to prevent it from falling into enemy hands.

Immediately after the crash, the Taliban attacked Afghan security forces with a clash that prevented them from recovering the bodies.

The remains recovered from the SEALs were reportedly part of the 430th Kandahar Air Base electronic expeditionary squadron in Afghanistan. A Mayday call was made at around 1:00 p.m. prior to the crash. Local time, a US defense attorney, aware of the incident, said to Newsweek.

Four E-11, business jets equipped with communication devices that can connect ground troops to each other, operate from Kandahar Air Base.

After the reports of the crash, the Taliban took responsibility and demanded that dozens of people were killed in the incident. However, US military officials affirmed on Monday that “there is no evidence that the crash was caused by enemy fire.”

A Taliban spokesman also claimed that a joint Afghan government and a U.S. military operation to secure the site had been rejected by the militant group, but a rescue team would be allowed to recover an estimated six bodies. However, in several reports quoting US officials, only two to five people were on the plane.

