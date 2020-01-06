Sea lions steal a small boat

Loading...

In December 2019, Josh Phillips, originally from the Pacific Northwest and owner of SPAWN Fly Fish, saw something weird while fly fishing in Eld Inlet in Olympia, Washington. From a distance, it looked like a small boat, its bow tilted upward, slowly sinking into the water – then he spotted the cause. “As we got closer, we noticed that it was not leaking, but instead there were two very large Steller sea lions on board,” Phillips told Popular Mechanics. Although he said the sea lions seemed calm, the boat seemed to be fighting the immense weight of the mammals, which can range from 580 to 1,200 pounds. Another video captures what appears to be a third sea lion swimming near the boat, also trying to board. Although the third sea lion never went on board, the ship was already doomed. Phillips later confirmed that the boat had slipped “completely underwater”. But the video shows much more than a small canoe that fights against huge marine mammals. Sea lions are masters of thermoregulation and use the land – and in this case, boats – to avoid predators. Here’s how: Thermoregulation, socialization and predators Thermoregulation is the ability to self-regulate body temperature so it doesn’t overheat or freeze. Sea lions are able to swim in freezing temperatures thanks to three things: fat, fur and oil. The fat layer is about an inch thick and is covered with dense fur. Sea lions secrete an oil which, combined with fat and fur, creates a natural combination that protects them from freezing temperatures. Warm weather? They can also handle this. How do they do? They raise a fin above the surface of the water. They are then able to absorb heat from sunlight through the exposed blood vessels in the fin, which eventually circulates throughout the body. They do the same thing if they get too hot when they are out of the water – they can dip a fin into the water to start circulating fresh blood. If they need to cool off instantly, they also have the ability to jump into the water. If you’ve seen groups of sea lions hanging around on land, you know they are social animals, with a group of land … hit hundreds of sea lions. Sea lions take advantage of the land offerings of security to seek partners and raise their young. Another reason why sea lions take the coast and gather on rock formations is that it allows to escape predators such as orcas and sharks. How many sea lions would sink a boat? To understand how many adult sea lions it would take to capsize a boat like the one we see in the clip, we need to understand some simple math, like the law of buoyancy or Archimedes’ principle. Archimedes was a Greek mathematician and inventor known to have discovered Archimedes’ principle, which states that a buoyancy force is equal to the weight of the water displaced when an object is immersed in it. Archimedes would have shouted: “Eureka! when he discovered it after entering his bathtub and seeing the water coming up. The short answer is that the number of sea lions needed to sink a boat depends on the weight of the boat, the weight of each sea lion and the amount of water in the boat. moves when in the water. To stay afloat, any vessel should shift the amount of its own weight before it is entirely below the surface. On average, male Steller sea lions weigh 1,200 pounds, while females average about 580 pounds, but if the two sea lions that requisitioned him were adult males, it is not surprising that the ship ultimately sank.

In December 2019, Josh Phillips, originally from the Pacific Northwest and owner of SPAWN Fly Fish, saw something weird while fly fishing in Eld Inlet in Olympia, Washington. From a distance, it looked like a small boat, its bow tilted upward, slowly sinking into the water – then he spotted the cause.

“As we got closer, we noticed that it was not leaking, but instead there were two very large Steller sea lions on board,” Phillips told Popular Mechanics. Although he said the sea lions seemed calm, the boat seemed to be fighting the immense weight of the mammals, which can range from 580 to 1,200 pounds.

Another video captures what appears to be a third sea lion swimming near the boat, also trying to board. Although the third sea lion never went on board, the ship was already doomed. Phillips later confirmed that the boat had slipped “completely underwater”.

But the video shows much more than a small canoe that fights against huge marine mammals. Sea lions are masters of thermoregulation and use the land – and in this case, boats – to avoid predators. Here’s how.

Thermoregulation, socialization and predators

Thermoregulation is the ability to regulate body temperature so that it does not overheat or freeze. Sea lions are able to swim in freezing temperatures thanks to three things: grease, fur and oil.

The fat layer is about an inch thick and is covered with dense fur. Sea lions secrete an oil which, combined with fat and fur, creates a natural combination that protects them from freezing temperatures. Warm weather? They can also handle this.

How do they do? They raise a fin above the surface of the water. They are then able to absorb heat from sunlight through the exposed blood vessels in the fin, which eventually circulates throughout the body.

They do the same thing if they get too hot when they are out of the water – they can dip a fin into the water to start circulating fresh blood. If they need to cool off instantly, they also have the option of just going back into the water.

If you’ve seen groups of sea lions hanging around on land, you know they are social animals, with a group of sea lions counting in the hundreds. Sea lions take advantage of safety land offers to find partners and raise their young.

Another reason why sea lions take shore and congregate on rock formations is because it allows them to escape predators such as orcas and sharks.

So … How many sea lions will a boat sink?

To understand how many adult sea lions it would take to capsize a boat like the one seen in the clip, we need to understand some simple math, like the law of buoyancy or the Archimedes principle.

Archimedes was a Greek mathematician and inventor known to have discovered Archimedes’ principle, which states that a buoyancy force is equal to the weight of the water displaced when an object is immersed in it. Archimedes would have shouted: “Eureka! when he discovered it after entering his bathtub and seeing the water rising.

The short answer is that the number of sea lions needed to sink a boat depends on the weight of the boat, the weight of each sea lion and the amount of water the boat moves when in the water. To stay afloat, every ship should shift the amount of its own weight before it is entirely below the surface.

On average, male Steller sea lions weigh 1,200 pounds, while females weigh an average of 580 pounds.

But if the two sea lions that requisitioned it were adult males, it is not surprising that the ship ultimately sank.

.