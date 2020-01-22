Purdue Fort Wayne (9-11, 2-3) vs South Dakota (12-8, 3-3)

Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne won the season in South Dakota after winning the previous matchup at Fort Wayne. The teams last faced each other on January 1 when the Mastodons shot 42.6 percent off and South Dakota shooters limited to only 35.7 percent on the way to an 11-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: South Dakota has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tyler Hagedorn, Stanley Umude, Cody Kelley, Tyler Peterson and Triston Simpson accounted for a total of 84 percent of team values ​​and 92 percent of all Coyotes points in the last five games this season.

STEP UP: The Coyotes have so far scored 79 points per game against Summit League opponents, an improvement over the 73.3 points per game they achieved against non-conference opponents. He has tried and 8 out of 23 in the last five games made. He also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Purdue Fort Wayne is 0-7 if his offense scores 68 points or less. South Dakota is a perfect 5-0 if the opponent has 69 or fewer points.

STREAK SCORING: South Dakota has won the last three home games, missing 81 points.

DID YOU KNOW THAT: South Dakota had only 15.2 percent of his possession this season. This is the seventh-lowest rate among all Division I teams. The Coyotes have spun the ball only 10.5 times per game this season and only 8.2 times per game in the last five games.

