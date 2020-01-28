South Dakota State (15-8, 6-2) vs Oral Roberts (11-9, 4-3)

Mabee Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM LINE: The state of South Dakota is aiming for its seventh consecutive win in the head-to-head series against Oral Roberts. The state of South Dakota has won an average of 10 points in the last six wins against the golden eagle. Oral Roberts’ last win in the series was on January 12, 2017, a 94-88 win.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Emmanuel Nzekwesi of Oral Roberts scored an average of 15.1 points and 8.5 rebounds, while Deondre Burns scored 14.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists. In jackrabbits, Douglas Wilson averaged 17.8 points and 6.4 rebounds, while Matt Dentlinger scored 11.6 points and 5.8 rebounds.

IMPROVEMENT OF THE SUMMIT LEAGUE: The Golden Eagles scored 81.7 points per game in seven conference games, up 61.5 percent from 75.8 points per game achieved in non-conference games.

THRESHOLDS: Oral Roberts is 5-0 if opposing offenses are limited to 60 or less points and 6: 9 if opponents exceed 60 points. South Dakota State is 8-0 if opponents hold 61 points or less and 7: 8 the year teams score more than 61 points.

STREAK SCORING: Oral Roberts has won their last eight home games, missing 64.5 points and scoring 85 points on average.

DID YOU KNOW THAT: The Oral Roberts crime, with only 15.8 percent of its ownership, had the 14th lowest turnover in the country? The defense of the state of South Dakota has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over to only 16.1 percent of all possessions (place 341 among the teams in Division I).

