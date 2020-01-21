North Dakota State (13-6, 4-1) vs South Dakota State (14-8, 5-2)

Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM LINE: The state of South Dakota is aiming for its sixth consecutive win in a straight line against the state of North Dakota. In the last five wins against the bison, the state of South Dakota has won an average of 13 points. North Dakota State’s last win in the series was on February 8, 2017, an 82-65 win.

FIND OUT: North Dakota State was fueled by executives this year, while South Dakota State was dependent on newbies. Seniors Tyson Ward, Vinnie Shahid and Rocky Kreuser scored 55 percent of the team’s points for the bison this season, including 71 percent of all bison points in the past five years. On the other bench, newcomers Matt Dentlinger, Noah Freidel, David Wingett and Baylor Scheierman together accounted for 47 percent of the season in South Dakota State, including 52 percent of the team’s points in the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Jackrabbits scored 83.7 points per game in seven conference games, an improvement over the 74 points per game they put up against non-conference competitions.

FACILITATION THE OFFENSE: Ward has scored or supported 49 percent of all field goals in North Dakota in the last three games. Ward has 25 field goals and 14 assists in these games.

BEHIND THE BOW: Shahid of the state of North Dakota has made 127 3-hand attempts and connected 37 percent of them. In the last three games, he was 9 out of 22.

STREAK STATS: South Dakota State have won their last 11 home games, missing 62.4 points.

DID YOU KNOW THAT: The North Dakota state offense had sales of just 15.6 percent of its property. This is the eleventh lowest rate in the nation. The defense of the state of South Dakota has forced opposing teams to give up the ball on only 16.4 percent of all possessions (place 336 among the teams in Division I).

