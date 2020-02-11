SD plans to extend the series against W. Illinois

Western Illinois (5-16, 2-9) vs South Dakota (18-8, 8-3)

Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. European summer time

Bottom Line: South Dakota wants to win against Western Illinois for the seventh time in a row. South Dakota’s last loss in the Summit League was on January 15 against North Dakota State Bison 72-70. Western Illinois has dropped its last six games against conference opponents.

SUPER SENIORS: South Dakota has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tyler Hagedorn, Stanley Umude, Cody Kelley, Tyler Peterson and Triston Simpson have together scored 83 percent of team values ​​this year and 79 percent of all Coyotes points in the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Coyotes scored 82.2 points per game in 11 conference games, an improvement over the 73.3 points per game they achieved outside of the conference.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Kobe Webster has scored or supported 41 percent of all Western Illinois field goals in their last five games. The Junior Guard has 29 field goals and 22 assists in these games.

LESS WHEN: South Dakota is 0-5 this year if it scores 70 points or less, and 18-3 if it scores at least 71 points.

TWO ROUTE: Western Illinois has canceled its last seven street games, scoring 73 points and 84 points in these competitions. South Dakota have won their last six home games, scoring an average of 91.7 points while missing 71.3 points.

DID YOU KNOW THAT: The South Dakota offense scored 80 points per game this season. The Coyotes thus ranked 17th among the teams in Division 1. The defense of Western Illinois granted the opponents 80 points per game (rank 299).

For more information on AP College basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com