SD plans to extend the series against N. Dakota

South Dakota (17-8, 7-3) vs North Dakota (10-13, 4-5)

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m. European summer time

Bottom Line: South Dakota wants to win against North Dakota for the sixth time in a row. South Dakota’s last loss in the Summit League was on January 15 against North Dakota State Bison 72-70. North Dakota lost on the road to Purdue Fort Wayne 72-68 on January 30.

SAVVY VETERANS: Leadership was shown for both teams. Marlon Stewart, Kienan Walter and Billy Brown have scored 46 percent of North Dakota’s points this season and 56 percent of the team’s points in the last five games. For South Dakota, Tyler Hagedorn, Stanley Umude, Cody Kelley, Tyler Peterson and Triston Simpson have scored 83 percent of all goals in South Dakota, including 89 percent of the team’s points in the last five games.

STEP UP: The Fighting Hawks scored 74.3 points per game in nine conference games, an improvement over the 69 points per game they scored against non-conference opponents.

KEY BROKER: Stewart has played 43 percent of all field goals in North Dakota in the last three games. The Senior Guard has 14 field goals and 16 assists in these games.

STILL TO WIN: The coyotes are 0-5 if they score 70 points or less, and 17-3 if they exceed 70 points. The Fighting Hawks are 0-12 if they score no more than 74 points and otherwise 10-1 in the season.

PERFECT WHEN: North Dakota is a perfect 6: 0 if the team scores 10 or more 3 points. The Fighting Hawks are 4-13 if the team hits fewer than 10 threes.

DID YOU KNOW THAT: The South Dakota offense scored 79.9 points per game this season, placing the Coyotes in 16th place among Division I teams. North Dakota’s defense awarded opponents 73.7 points per game (overall 258 place).

