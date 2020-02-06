‘Scrubs’, ‘Cougar Town’ reunions are coming to ATX TV Festival 2020

Someone finds Rowdy. The doctors of the Sacred Heart Hospital are reuniting.

The ATX TV festival has added a “Scrubs” reunion to its 2020 line-up in June, the festival announced Thursday.

Cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn and Christa Miller join maker Bill Lawrence for the panel that celebrates 10 years after the serial final.

Lawrence, who also co-founded ‘Cougar Town’, will also participate in a five-year panel to mark the end of the series led by Courteney Cox. Cast members Josh Hopkins, Christa Miller, Ian Gomez, Busy Philipps, Dan Byrd, Brian Van Holt and Robert Clendenin will be present for that panel, just like co-creator Kevin Biegel.

Additional announcements include panels for CW’s “Nancy Drew” and “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”, plus a screening of the show “The Other Two” from Comedy Central, followed by a Q&A. “Drunk History” will also return for his fourth year at the television festival in Austin, Texas.

It was previously announced that NBC’s “Parenthood” will be reunited on ATX for the 10th anniversary of its premiere. Cast including Peter Krause, Lauren Graham, Monica Potter, Erika Christensen, Mae Whitman and Craig T. Nelson are all scheduled to attend, as well as maker Jason Katims and writer / executive producer David Hudgins.

The festival runs from June 4-7, 2020 in Austin, Texas.

.