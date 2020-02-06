“Scrubs” cast reunion is coming to ATX Television Festival 2020 – Entertainment & Life – Austin 360

J.D. Turk! We missed you so much.

ATX Television Festival announced on Thursday that its ninth annual event, taking place from June 4-7, will hold a reunion for the beloved NBC comedy ‘Scrubs’. Creator Bill Lawrence is accompanied by cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn and Christa Miller in Austin for a reunion panel that takes place 10 years after the serial finale.

The festival also organizes a reunion for one of Lawrence’s other sitcoms, “Cougar Town.” Participating in the party for that show will be co-maker by Kevin Biegel and cast members Miller, Josh Hopkins, Ian Gomez, Busy Philipps, Dan Byrd, Brian Van Holt and Robert Clendenin. (No Courteney Cox, sorry.)

Other highlights announced this week (panel members will be announced to everyone at a later date):

• A screening of Comedy Central’s (really excellent, check it out now, yes now) “The Other Two”, followed by a Q&A with cast and creatives

• A panel for the “Nancy Drew” of the CW

• A panel for the TBS comedy show ‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’, in which the employees of the series’ discuss the process of combining current events and comedy to produce a weekly satire show late at night in a era of particularly charged politics’

• A conversation about Comedy Central ‘drunken history with maker, executive producer, host and actor Derek Waters

ATX Television Festival badges and wristbands are now for sale. Go to atxfestival.com for more information.