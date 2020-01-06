Screenplay for Midsomer Murders 2019 | Where does the ITV drama take place?

Loading...

The fictional English county of Midsomer has an exceptionally high homicide rate, but it’s no wonder that people still want to live there, given its beautiful villages and mansions.

The longstanding ITV drama Midsomer Murders takes place in Causton (also fictional), where DCI Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) lives with his wife Sarah (Fiona Dolman).

In real life, Causton is filmed in the city of Wallingford in Oxfordshire, while the scenes of the police station at the former RAF Staff College in Bracknell are filmed.

When Midsomer Murders returns for Series 20, you need to know the following about the places we’ll see on the screen:

Where was Midsomer Murder’s episode The Lions of Causton filmed?

In this episode, Barnaby and Winter take a close look at the Causton Lions rugby team when club owner Mark Adler froze to death in the team’s cryotherapy chamber. Who killed him And what is the complex conspiracy behind it?

This episode was filmed on in 2017 Henley Rugby football club in Henley-on-Thames.

As the club writes on its website, “We are excited to see the end results as the club is transformed into the home stadium of Lions, Causton’s top rugby team.”

And while the fictional team includes actors Richard Rankin (as Danny Wickham) and Aaron Cobham (as Jake Galpin), the real rugby club teases: “Watch out for familiar faces on the Lions team …”

Where was Midsomer Murder’s episode Death of the Small Coppers filmed?

This episode leads us to a local school where Circulus – a mysterious international club for geniuses – took over the premises during the summer holidays. The local village is full of butterfly enthusiasts, which is why Barnaby and his team have a difficult case when the unfortunate headmaster is found murdered and attached to the wall, just like one of the insects in his own butterfly collection.

The shooting took place in the Bulstrode Estate in Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire. The Victorian mansion that we see on screen in Midsomer Murders is located on the beautiful grounds of Bulstrode Park, known for its beautiful trees from around the world.

The site in Bulstrode dates from the Middle Ages. It was home to a number of large families for several centuries before it came into the hands of the Christian-Evangelical mission agency WEC International in the 1960s.

It was recently sold to private developers for £ 13m with the intention of turning it into a luxury hotel.

Where was Midsomer Murder’s episode The Ghost of Causton Abbey filmed?

This episode is based on a disused abbey that was probably cursed by an angry monk named Brother Jozef. Now two enterprising sisters are about to launch the Cursed Ale microbrewery – but on the starting night, the curse seems to claim another victim when a body is found boiled to death in a kettle with beer.

Since Causton Abbey does not exist in real life, the outdoor shots were taken in the Waverley Abbey in Surrey, As shown below, a body was found in the remains of the arched floor.

Waverley Abbey was founded in 1128 as the first Cistercian abbey in England. An abbot and a dozen monks came from Normandy to make this facility their new home. It was inhabited by Cistercian monks until King Henry VIII dissolved the monasteries in 1536.

After the abbey was closed, it was turned into ruins when the stone was reused in local buildings, including the Waverley Abbey House, which stands on the former land of the abbey.

During the First World War, the house was converted into a military hospital that treated over 5,000 soldiers, and it also has numerous defenses that were built during the Second World War.

The Waverley Abbey House is now a nursing home and a listed building. The ruins are managed by English Heritage and are open to the public.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter